CO Reports: Fishing? Know the size limits and restrictions

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for no licenses, illegal-length fish, taking fish with unattended lines, camping violations, wetland violations, and unlawful ATV operation. Benkofske also investigated a calf-killed-by-wolves complaint and helped local law enforcement agencies on various calls.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a state park case of an aggressive dog that was running loose. Anglers started to report the arrival of Mayflies. Bears were showing up in open areas with the dry conditions. An illegal fire was dealt with where numerous prohibited material items were being burned.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species and ATV riding activity. Fishing and off-highway motorcycle activity was also worked. She also assisted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office with a medical incident.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATV and angling activity. Nuisance-bear calls were taken, as well as a complaint of several deer carcasses dumped. Assistance was given on an ATV accident. Enforcement action was taken on fishing, boating safety, ATV, and OHM violations.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored boating and angling activity on area lakes. Several nuisance-animal calls were taken. Time was spent working details on Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking anglers, commercial leech-trapping activity, and recreational vehicle activity. Swedberg also worked on a complaint involving a landowner altering their shoreline and cutting cattails. Swedberg wants to remind lake home owners that most work along the shoreline is going to involve a permit from either the county or the state and to do their research before starting the work.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV and angling activity. Fox assisted the city of Bagley and Clearwater County with complaints of a bear in town. Violations this week included ATV registration, no fishing license in possession, and transportation of aquatic macrophytes.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) followed up on a possible wetland filling complaint, worked ATV enforcement and assisted at the CO Academy.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, watercraft patrol, and off-highway vehicle patrol. Fishing success was slow throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for off-highway vehicle, angling, and watercraft violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on fishing and ATV enforcement. Educational presentations were given to a local drivers’ education class and fishing club. Several calls regarding injured or nuisance animals were received.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled area lakes for fishing and boating activity. McGowan also worked details on Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicle riders. Mathy also assisted another agency with the search for a missing person and worked on a public-water-alteration case. A call was received about a deer acting strange. Enforcement action was taken for boating and angling violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) worked ATV and angling activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV with expired registration. Nuisance-beaver permits were issued to the county to prevent road and trail erosion.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) assisted with two ATV safety classes. She also checked ATV activity and followed up on ongoing cases.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports seeing an increase in seasonal activity. He reports conducting zebra mussel sniffs with K9 Jet. Other calls included miscellaneous wildlife-related and recreational vehicle-related calls. He also conducted seasonal equipment maintenance.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy week of checking anglers in the area with fishing generally being good. Enforcement action was taken for possessing illegal-length fish and not having enough life jackets on a watercraft. Sutherland also helped teach two ATV classes over the weekend and over 50 students were certified from around the state.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored recreational vehicles and angling activity during the previous week. Time was also spent checking AIS compliance and boating safety. Holt continued working on a wildfire arson investigation.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus efforts on monitoring boating and fishing activities. Fishing seemed to be very good at the beginning of the week and slowed down by the end of the week when a cold front came through. Not having enough PFDs onboard watercrafts continues to be a common violation.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) worked a busy weekend at the recreational area with the triathlon over the weekend.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes for boating and angling activity. Time was also spent patrolling local trails by ATV. He followed up on beaver dam-related complaints and leech-trapping violations. Enforcement action was taken for expired ATV registration, expired watercraft registration, and operating an ORV on a public road right-of-way.

--- --- --- --- ---

Turn in Poachers (TIP) in Minnesota - Report a violation in progress:

To report a violation: call 800-652-9093 24 hours a day, or key in #TIP on your cell phone.

Don't let poachers spoil your future fishing or hunting enjoyment or success.

--- --- --- --- ---

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) worked AIS and boating. He also checked anglers, assisted with CO Academy training, and fielded a call of illegal ATV activity on a non-motorized trail.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked boating, ATV, AIS and fishing this past week. Complaints of littered carp are a continuing problem. A TIP call concerning bow-fishing violations was received late in the weekend and is being investigated.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no PFDs, no registration, and illegal fish. A citation was also issued for someone using chemicals in the lake without permits.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on angling, invasive species, and boating enforcement for the week. Time was spent patrolling the BWCA with CO Ledeen and presenting to an ATV safety class in the South Haven area. Enforcement action taken for the week included various angling and invasive species related violations.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working boat and water safety. Krauel also assisted at the Conservation Officer Academy. He also spent time patrolling for ATV activity.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked a mixed bag this past week. A wetland-fill complaint was investigated and the information was forwarded to Benton County for review. The Briggs Chain of lakes and the Mississippi River were worked by boat. An ATV-related complaint was fielded of youth operating ATVs at high speeds along roads and Highway 10 near Rice. Stennett made contact with the subject of that complaint and found they were a 15-year-old juvenile operating on the roadway, did not have an ATV safety certification, was not wearing a helmet and was also carrying another juvenile without a helmet as a passenger. Stennett contacted the owner of the ATV at a nearby residence, explained the regulations and issued a citation for the allowing the illegal youth operation. A complaint of a juvenile who shot two goose goslings was investigated. Stennett found a 12-year-old juvenile shot two goose goslings and a mourning dove with a BB gun. Stennett spoke with the juvenile and their mother regarding the incident and advised them of the seriousness of the violation. Stennett attended Coffee and Conversation at the Sartell Community and Senior Center. Stennett visited with area seniors and provided information on the DNR and the work of a conservation officer. Enforcement action for the week included no life jackets on board a boat, boat registration and ATV registration violations.