CO Reports: Fishing without licenses and with too many lines

District 4 - Walker area

CO (Conservation Officer) Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for multiple people fishing without licenses, extra fishing lines, and other various fishing violations.

How many lines can I fish with (in Minnesota)?

You may use only one line during the open water season.

You may use two lines through the ice except on designated trout lakes and streams.

On designated trout lakes and streams, only one line is allowed at any time.

More than one line may be allowed on border waters (page 58) and Lake Superior (page 26).



Source: 2023-24 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, page 29. A new law allowing the use of 2 lines on a portion of the Minnesota River took effect July 1, 2023.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing county lakes throughout the week for angling and boating activity. McGowan also started training a new conservation officer candidate for the first phase of field training. Numerous violations were detected and addressed.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) continued preparation of equipment for the upcoming hunting seasons. He also monitored bear baiting in the area.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports checking anglers and watercraft operators on local lakes. He also patrolled by ATV in complaint areas. Enforcement action consisted of a variety of watercraft- and ATV-related offenses. A bumper crop of acorns may make the first few weeks of bear baiting difficult. However, many hunters are still trying their luck to lure bears into bait sites.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) began fielding training with COC Bruesewitz. They patrolled area lakes for angling and boating activity. The warm weather over the weekend brought numerous people out to the lakes. The officers worked the Gull Lake Chain near Brainerd and contacted several people for boating violations.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time checking anglers, people out bear baiting, and ATV riders this week. Windy conditions kept people off area lakes, but plenty of ATV activity was seen. Berries appear plentiful in the woods, but bears are still active and many hunters are having luck at their bait stations.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling, and watercraft activity. He also provided a ride-along to another DNR employee. Time was also spent in preparation for upcoming field days and investigating a case of possible wolf depredation.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) attended training this week.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity, with limited success had by anglers. Sutherland fielded calls about the upcoming deer season and questions about youth safety classes. Sutherland and his partner CO Holt gave a youth firearms safety law talk and helped with the field day portion of the class.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored recreational vehicles and bear-baiting activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent assisting with a firearms safety field day. Holt checked angling and AIS compliance in the Grand Rapids area.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports talking to bear hunters in the area who are beginning to bait. Questions are coming in regarding the upcoming waterfowl and deer seasons as well, indicating that a shift into the fall hunting seasons is not far off.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers and ATV riders throughout the week. Enforcement action included failure to remove the drain plug from watercraft before transport and registration violations.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled of lakes and trails this week. A large event was worked near the Brainerd International Raceway where numerous contacts were made and enforcement emphasis was on alcohol-impaired operation. Registration and operational violations were detected and addressed. Guida began field training work with COC Veit.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and monitored trailers for invasive species. Questions were addressed regarding bear baits. Activity was picking up with hunting seasons less than two weeks away.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) assisted with a firearms safety class. Time was also spent on the ATV trails and area lakes. Local ATV trails remained busy throughout the weekend. Enforcement action was taken on ATV violations and boat safety violations.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked ATV riders and bear-hunting activity. Stops were made for transporting aquatic invasive species near area lakes and an illegal fire was investigated. Fishing and hunting questions from the public were handled.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) spent much of the week taking care of nuisance-bear calls. Calls involved bears damaging corn and a bear that broke into a chicken coop and took a chicken. Starr assisted local law enforcement agencies with suspicious activity calls and took enforcement action for ATV-registration violations.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. A trapping complaint was handled and continued investigation will follow. Westby attended a regional meeting about updated laws and rules and information about rule changes in the future. Time was spent prepping for waterfowl season. Water levels in the area are low, but it appears there is no shortage of ducks in the area. A possible big-game violation was received in the area. Westby is working with out-of-state partners on investigations.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored ATV activity and boating and fishing. He also checked near baits and investigated an illegal-trapping case.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked angling and boating activity this week. TIP calls were investigated and nuisance-animal calls were fielded. He continues to work on past case dispositions; closing out and completing paperwork for evidence destruction and auction.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) is beginning to think about fall activity and looking forward to the duck season. Many small ponds are dry and not many ducks have been seen in area wetlands. A game farm was inspected and other agencies were assisted throughout the week. Stennett worked the Game Fair info booth and also spent time with TIP volunteers at the event. Enforcement for the week included operating an unregistered ATV and operating an ATV on a state highway.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) fielded questions on the deer feeding ban that has been lifted for Mille Lacs County. A lot of changes came in this past legislative session that all hunters should be aware of. If you have questions, reach out to your local CO.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) worked on a background investigation.