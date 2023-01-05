CO Reports: Ice fishing picking up, most snowmobile trails in good shape

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO (Conservation Officer) Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports the snowmobile trails in the area saw a tremendous amount of activity over the holiday weekend. Fishing pressure was moderate as ice conditions are variable. A large permanent shelter was partially submerged on Gull Lake due to thin ice. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile and ATV registration violations, angling without a license, extra lines and no shelter license.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC (Conservation Officer Candidate) Ryan Christensen spent the week checking snowmobilers and ice anglers. A detail was worked over New Year’s weekend in the BWCA for the BWCA trout opener. Enforcement action included snowmobile registration violations and license violations.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked ice angling, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. Guida wrapped up his field training of COC Ulrich. Enforcement work was done in the Osseo station, where Ulrich will be stationed. Numerous enforcement contacts were experienced this week including angling with extra lines, no license in possession, unattended lines, tip-ups greater than 200 feet away, shelter information display and shelter licenses. Work was also done on snowmobile patrol, addressing numerous registration violations. Reports of trespassing and off-trail travel were also received.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking snowmobile riders and ice anglers throughout the week. Cook also attended the fur-trapping registration station in Brainerd. Enforcement action was taken for various trapping violations.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Multiple days of patrol were conducted on Upper Red Lake. Increased angling activity was present with kids having the week off for the holidays. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line on a tip-up. Multiple shelter violations were addressed.

Snowmobile Use Reminder: Any resident born after December 31, 1976, who operates a snowmobile in Minnesota must possess a snowmobile certificate. Two options are available to complete certification. Ages 11 and older can take the online course and hands-on day or attend the traditional youth course. Those 16 or older can take the online course.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) continued field training COC Znajda. The officers received a report of a shelter going through the ice on Rush Lake. Anglers and snowmobilers are reminded that ice is never safe. More activity out on the lakes and fish in the buckets are being seen.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time working area snowmobile trails and lakes. Snowmobile clubs have been busy clearing trails after recent heavy snow created some tough conditions on the trails. Many trails are in great condition now and snowmobile riders have been out enjoying the great weather and snow. Ice anglers have started to bring permanent houses onto area lakes with cold weather helping to clear up slushy conditions. Fishing has been OK, with those anglers who are willing to put in the work finding quality fish of all species in the area.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Corey Sura (Remer) reports angling activity has increased in the area since the last cold spell, which helped freeze a lot of the slush on most lakes. Anglers and spear fishers were having moderate success over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license. More miles of local snowmobile trails are being cleared by the day thanks to the efforts of many volunteers.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass and Beltrami county lakes and trails. Area activity has increased with the New Year’s holiday weekend. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, snowmobile/ATV registration violations, shelter tag, and numerous angling violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time working fishing and snowmobile enforcement in the Wadena and Park Rapids stations. Shelter license violations were common both on unattended portables and permanent shelters.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked snowmobile, ice angling/spearing, and small-game enforcement. Many people were out enjoying the trails and lakes over the week. Enforcement actions were taken for angling, spearing, dark house, snowmobile, and ATV violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to work on a background investigation of a CO applicant. Some time was spent checking anglers and many were found to have good catches of walleyes. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports primarily checking ice anglers. Anglers had some success with mixed bags of sunfish, crappies, walleyes, and pike. Some enforcement action consisted of unregistered recreational vehicles, angling with extra lines, angling without a license, no license in possession and unmarked/improperly marked shelter.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activities. Large groups of snowmobile riders arrived in the Grand Rapids area over the New Year’s weekend. Trails are in fair condition and many of the swamps that the trails cross aren’t frozen completely, creating areas that can’t be groomed.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk at a snowmobile safety class in Hill City. Snowmobile clubs are working hard to clear and groom the trails. Some of the violations addressed included speeding on a snowmobile, both snowmobile and ATV registration issues, and angling without a license.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity. Conditions were variable but mostly rough for getting around. Most anglers were using snowmobiles and ATVs to get on the lakes. Violations were found for registration issues, lack of helmets, and lack of required safety training.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time monitoring snowmobile activity and checking anglers on area lakes. Local trails were in good condition with lots of weekend activity. Angling success seemed to pick up on Mille Lacs Lake in some areas. Griffith would like to remind anglers to keep ice safety in mind when venturing out onto lakes. Enforcement action was taken on snowmobiling, ATV riding, angling and shelter violations.

Turn in Poachers (TIP) in Minnesota - Report a violation in progress:

To report a violation: call 800-652-9093 24 hours a day, or key in #TIP on your cell phone.

To report a violation that isn't time sensitive: Use the form at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/tipreportingform.html

Don't let poachers spoil your future hunting or fishing enjoyment - or success.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration, extra angling lines, snowmobile speed, and failing to stop at stop signs. Benkofske also assisted with a vehicle crash and a slumper on local highways.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing, snowmobiling, and trapping activities. Several calls of incidental fisher taken during bobcat season were taken. An overlimit-of-crappies case was made, along with no fishing license and shelter tag violations. Snowmobile registration violations were found, and several problems could have been avoided if the bill of sale paperwork was filed properly and timely.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling areas for ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, failure to display registration numbers on a snowmobile, non-portable shelter on ice without a license, failure to display license on an ice shelter, failure to display identification on an ice shelter, angling without a license, and angling without a license in possession.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobile activities. Westby helped local agencies with crashes in the area. Time was spent working from the snowmobile on area trails, which are mostly groomed. He took several calls about people going off trails and loud aftermarket exhaust.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored snowmobiling activity, checked ice anglers, issued car-killed deer-possession permits, and assisted trappers with incidental catches. A vehicle was discovered on the bottom of Platte Lake by some ice anglers with an underwater camera. It is unknown how long the vehicle had been there as there was no report filed with local law enforcement either. Enforcement action was taken for various snowmobile violations.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Enforcement action was taken for no shelter license, illegal fish, and no snowmobile registration. Snowmobile trespass complaints were handled.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled area snowmobile trails. Approximately six sleds were found with expired registration. The most expired one was had been expired since 2015. The majority of the sled riders were law-abiding and happy to be out!

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week patrolling for snowmobile activity. Krauel also spent time checking anglers on area lakes. Caution should be used when driving vehicles onto area lakes as ice conditions are varying greatly and are changing daily.

