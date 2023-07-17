CO Reports: Remember your zone size limits for Northern Pike

District 4 - Walker area

CO (Conservation Officer) Corey Sura (Remer) had one of the DNR Enforcement summer interns with for several ride-along this week. The two checked anglers on Lake Winnibigoshish, where enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license and fishing with an extra line. High-traffic ATV areas were patrolled, as well as some of the smaller area lakes. Other violations encountered included possession of illegal-length northern pike , failure to renew ATV registration, and allowing juvenile ATV passengers to ride without helmets.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, watercraft, and ATV enforcement. Many calls were taken throughout the week with general questions and calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for angling and ATV violations and for a dog chasing deer.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time checking Huntersville State Forest for abandoned property and illegal structures as well as patrolling for ATV activity. A firearms safety field day was instructed, and enforcement action this week included various ATV violations and an ATV DWI arrest.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) spent the week at Camp Ripley training the new conservation officer candidates in patrol boating operations. The cadets learned the basics about trailering, boat approaches, and stopping boats on the water. McGowan also prepped training material for the upcoming second week of boating training at Camp Ripley.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers and boaters. Time was also spent preparing instructional items at the CO Academy. A background investigation of a CO applicant was started. Mathy received calls of an injured eagle and issued a special beaver permit. Enforcement action was taken for boating violations.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and angling activity, and also assisted with a medical. Enforcement action was taken on multiple juveniles riding ATVs without helmets on, and other various ATV and angling violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports patrolling area lakes and checking anglers. The fishing report seems to be a little slow, but anglers had luck catching panfish. He also assisted the Minnesota Bear Project, helped at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley and investigated ATV-related complaints.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) spent time at Camp Ripley for the CO Academy, where the candidates worked on boat handling and trailering. Time was spent completing a deer farm inspection.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week assisting at the DNR Academy. This week, cadets learned about watercraft operation and laws. Swedberg also worked ATV and boating activity around Detroit Lakes during the weekend.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time assisting Academy staff at Camp Ripley.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week at the CO Academy assisting in teaching watercraft operation.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV operators, angling, and watercraft activity. Fox also issued a possession tag for a road-killed bobcat. Violations this week included fishing without a license, boat registration issues, transport of aquatic macrophytes, and lack of Type IV throwable floatation device on a boat that requires it.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) spoke to a firearm safety class about laws, ethics and hunter safety, handled a report of a person who picked up a baby raccoon for a pet, and worked Boundary Waters Canoe Area enforcement.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) continued follow up on wetland and public waters violations with a state survey crew and area hydrologist. Time was spent investigating TIP complaints and handling wildlife-related calls in additional to traditional ATV and angling enforcement. Goodman contacted a few boaters sponsoring a youth outreach program on more remote area lakes. The anglers had some success and were proud so show off their catch and share fish stories with a game warden.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) followed up on a TIP call of a fishing violation. She is investigating some illegal fishing in the area. Plautz worked with local Amish firearms safety instructors ensuring supplies for the students were received. A background investigation has started for a possible new employee.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) focused enforcement efforts this week on boaters and anglers. A few anglers were cited for not having a fishing license, as well as a few boaters for failing to renew their registration. Time was also spent at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley instructing watercraft enforcement.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) continues to see many panfish in the buckets and overall good fishing reports. She spent time with a group of juvenile anglers at a public access and educated them about fishing tactics, laws, and good sportsmanship. She encountered a variety of violations throughout the week, from angling and boating safety violations to ATV violations. Various enforcement actions were taken.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended firearms instructor school, checked anglers, and performed safety inspections on watercrafts. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Fennec also assisted the county with several calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, and no navigational lights illuminated after sunset.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling, boating and AIS compliance during the previous week. Time was also spent working ATV trails around Grand Rapids and Pengilly. Holt attended a meeting of the Itasca Trails Task Force related to the current status and updates on recreational vehicle trails in the county.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed that overall fishing success has slowed on most area lakes. Several nuisance-animal-related phone calls were handled, and time was also spent at Camp Ripley assisting with the current CO Academy. Enforcement action was taken for operating ATVs on state highways and angling without a license.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers, boaters, and recreational vehicle riders throughout the week. Enforcement action included violations for spraying aquatic plants without a permit and handling various wildlife-related complaints.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on ATV, fishing and boating enforcement. Some bait-trapping cases were worked on and fish-dumping cases were handled. Nuisance-wildlife calls were also covered.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) worked boating, angling, and ATV enforcement. He responded to a call of a dog chasing deer in a residential neighborhood. He spent time with the academy conservation officer candidates answering various questions they had about completing the CO Academy and starting field training.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) followed up on complaints of lakeshore owners illegally removing vegetation from the water. He rode bike patrol in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. He checked anglers on the river and lakes.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling and ATV riding activity. Complaints were addressed. Enforcement action was taken for ATV riding and angling violations.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful OHM riding, expired ATV registration, no helmets on juvenile ATV passengers, and lack of life jackets. Garbage-dumping and nuisance-animal calls were also investigated.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATV riding activity, public access areas, and night-fishing ban regulations on Mille Lacs Lake. Assistance was given to local law enforcement and WMA staff. Starr also handled an injured-eagle call and investigated a case of an otter that was killed in a chicken coop. An investigation was started on a possible wolf depredation of a beef calf.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species, boating, fishing, and ATV riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for boating violations. She also spent time inspecting a deer farm.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent the week at Camp Ripley for a firearms instructor school. Several phone calls were handled throughout the week when time allowed.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) attended firearms instructor training at Camp Ripley and fielded nuisance-animal complaints.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked on administrative tasks. He helped with a safety day for youth with the sheriff’s office. He also handled calls concerning nuisance beavers.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on boating, angling, and ATV enforcement for the week. Time was spent discussing outdoor safety with Stearns County kids and assisting youth anglers as part of the St. Cloud Pal fishing event. Enforcement action taken for the week included angling without a license, minor without a helmet on a Class 2 ATV, and various boating violations.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no license and no PFDs. Follow up was also conducted on open wetland and public waters cases.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) mainly worked boating and ATV enforcement this week as fishing activity has slowed. Stennett also assisted other officers and the St. Cloud Police Department with a kids fishing event on Lake George in St. Cloud. Many local youth attended and got to go for their very first boat ride and learn how to fish. Enforcement action for the week included miscellaneous ATV equipment violations.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) fielded complaints of ATVs driving in a river. Hanna was not able to meet up with them but will periodically check the area. Hanna also participated in a youth fishing event in Milaca.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) attended training.

