CO Reports: Snowmobile trails busy, off-trail trespassing complaints arise

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports winter outdoor activities are in full swing around the Brainerd Lakes area. Snowmobile trails have been extremely busy and riders should travel with care and always be ready for oncoming traffic. Ice fishing activity remains constant with some anglers having success. Sullivan also continues to investigate deer-hunting and trapping violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked on a background investigation of a potential new employee. He took complaints of snowmobilers trespassing off-trail. He patrolled snowmobile trails, finding users enjoying the snow.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked monitoring angling and snowmobile activity. Trespass complaints of snowmobiles off-trail are being reported. Heavy snow has created slush on area lakes.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobilers throughout the week. Good weather over the weekend had the trails busy with snowmobile activity. Enforcement action included unattended lines and license and registration violations.

--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

Snowmobile Use Reminder: Any resident born after December 31, 1976, who operates a snowmobile in Minnesota must possess a snowmobile certificate. Two options are available to complete certification. Ages 11 and older can take the online course and hands-on day or attend the traditional youth course. Those 16 or older can take the online course.

ADVERTISEMENT

--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking ice anglers and patrolling snowmobile activity throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) began station familiarization in the Pine River and Whitefish Chain area. Time was spent patrolling area lakes and public accesses. Equipment maintenance was also conducted.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked snowmobile, fishing and trapping activity this week. Trapping investigations are ongoing. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license, no shelter tag, registration issues and a panfish overlimit on a special regulation lake.

--- --- --- --- ---

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn in Poachers (TIP) in Minnesota - Report a violation in progress:

To report a violation: call 800-652-9093 24 hours a day, or key in #TIP on your cell phone.

To report a violation that isn't time sensitive: Use the form at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/tipreportingform.html

Don't let poachers spoil your future hunting or fishing enjoyment - or success.

--- --- --- --- ---

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Ice conditions vary greatly, but individuals are finding places to sneak out and fish. Snowmobile and cross-country ski trails were patrolled. Follow up on a deer-season case was conducted and assistance was provided to the local snowmobile club, which hosted a snowmobile safety class.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports the completion of training with CO Znajda. Vinton attended a district meeting and received a report of a snowmobile that went in the open water on Otter Tail Lake. There were no injuries, and the person was also asked to advise the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office about the location. Vinton has begun work on a potential new-hire background.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working area snowmobile trails and anglers, and continued looking into deer cases from the previous season. Swedberg also worked with other area COs on details in Otter Tail County. Activity levels were high and plenty of enforcement action was taken, including a DUI after a motorist drove into a ditch while the COs were returning to the boat access they parked at.

Latest Tweets

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on area lakes and followed up on some big-game cases from fall of 2022. Preparations were made for local safety classes.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, failure to display shelter tag, no shelter tag, and unattended lines.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) finished field training with a conservation officer candidate. He spent time patrolling Cass County lakes and snowmobile trails for activity. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked ice angling, snowmobiling, and trapping enforcement. Outdoor activity remained steady throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for angling, snowmobiling, and trapping violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) patrolled area snowmobile trails, checked ice anglers, and monitored trapping activity in the area throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for violations including no shelter license, unattended lines, no valid fishing license, expired snowmobile registration, and targeting trout on a designated trout lake prior to the open season. Area snowmobile and cross-country ski trails have been in great shape. Fishing success was moderate, though fishing on the south end of Leech Lake was quite slow over the weekend.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked on a background investigation of a CO applicant. Some time was spent checking anglers. Most anglers reported slow fishing. An angler-harassment complaint was also investigated and possible charges are under review. A snowmobile-related complaint was received. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines and other angling violations.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity in the area. With improving ice conditions, anglers are seeing some success. Many area anglers had walleyes, perch, northern pike and bluegills in their buckets this past week. Enforcement action was taken for having expired snowmobile registration and for not having a license in possession while angling.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored angling and trapping activity. Time was also spent patrolling area snowmobile trails. Holt began working on a background investigation of an applicant for the next CO Academy.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent most of the week patrolling snowmobile trails and checking ice anglers. Local snowmobile clubs are continuing to work hard to clear trails of downed trees and groom them. Most of the trails are clear and snowmobiling conditions are good. Violations included illegal-length fish and expired snowmobile and ATV registrations.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where rough ice, slush and snow continued to impede access. Snowmobiles and ATVs have been the preferred means of access resulting in violations for registration, safety training, and no helmets on juveniles. Trapping activity was monitored where deep snow was making some furbearers easier to track.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) responded to a call of a snowmobile that went through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake. Griffith also assisted with a local snowmobile safety class. Snowmobile activity was monitored and time was spent on area lakes checking anglers. Shelter license violations were a common theme throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, expired snowmobile registration, and ice shelter violations.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobile riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, too many angling lines, unattended angling lines, no angling license, and allowing youth to snowmobile illegally. Assistance was given at a snowmobile injury crash. Benkofske also spoke to local youth at a snowmobile safety class.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored ice fishing and bobcat trapping. Work continued on a trespass case. Other enforcement action taken included failing to transfer ownership on recreational vehicles.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for ice angling activity. Snowmobilers and trappers were also checked. She also followed up on an aerator violation and a trapping complaint.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent most of the week working snowmobiling complaints such as trespassing and loud exhaust. Enforcement action was taken for no registration, illegal exhaust, and trespassing. A group of coyote hunters was also found transporting loaded guns. Slush has returned to the area lakes.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) took calls concerning snowmobile trespassing where newly planted trees were destroyed, “can mufflers” and operating off the trail. He also is investigation shelters that have been frozen into the ice and had their identification and license removed. Equipment maintenance was also completed.

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) continued to work area lakes and rivers for angling and snowmobile activities. With heavy snow in the area, there has been more snowmobile activity and trails are all well-groomed and ready for travel. Please stay on trails as there have been several complaints of off-trail riding and loud exhaust, which are the primary reasons for landowners to close trails. A trapping investigation was conducted with a local officer with citations issued.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored angling, snowmobile, and small-game activities over the week. The recent snowfall has made it more difficult for anglers to get back out on the ice, and trappers in the area are also reporting a slower season as well.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled area lakes for anglers and snowmobiles. Some anglers were talked to about needing an angling license to take fish. Snowmobilers were talked to about the importance of purchasing registration. One snowmobile observed on the trail had registration that expired in 2015.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobilers. Krauel also spent time on snowmobile maintenance and clearing evidence from old cases.

--- --- ---

ICE FISHING REPORTS | SNOWMOBILE TRAIL REPORTS | BOATING REPORTS | ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS | HUNTING REPORTS | WILDLIFE REPORTS | INVASIVE SPECIES REPORTS