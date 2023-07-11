CO Reports: Sunfish, bass, crappie summer bite good, walleyes little slower

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled local lakes during the Fourth of July holiday. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, multiple boating equipment violations, and operating an off-road vehicle on a public roadway. Anglers are having good success with sunfish, crappies and bass. The walleye bite remains slow.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers, boaters, and ATV riders throughout the week. Several complaints were received of individuals operating off-highway motorcycles within the recreation area. As a reminder, only highway licensed vehicles are allowed within the recreation area, including parking lots. ATVs and OHMs are not allowed. Enforcement action included operation of OHMs in prohibited areas and registration and license violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked out of state for fire duty. Please follow state and local laws concerning fires. Respect any burning restrictions and don’t leave a fire unattended.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) continued working boating enforcement this week. Some anglers checked had walleyes and bluegills. Guida assisted with the CO Academy as a role player in a use of force scenario. A public waters shoreline violation was reported and investigated.

Read more 'CO Reports'





District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Time was spent responding to nuisance-animal complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area lakes and assisting at the CO Academy. Swedberg worked a busy Independence Day holiday on Detroit Lake and assisted the county with two BWI arrests. He also made another BWI arrest on an area lake after a boat was playing loud music at 2 a.m. Swedberg assisted with instructing water survival to the incoming CO Academy class.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for angling, watercraft, and ATV activity. Fox conducted equipment maintenance. He also worked with a neighboring officer on watercraft patrol. Violations this week include failure to remove a boat drain plug and ATV registration.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked boating, fishing, ATV and commercial minnow-trapping enforcement. Peterson also assisted local agencies with the recent holiday call load relating to trespass and ATV calls.

District 4 - Walker area

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked watercraft, angling, and off-highway vehicle enforcement. Calls were taken for service. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and ATV violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time fielding calls from the Wadena, Park Rapids and Perham stations. A few complaints of excavation in public water were investigated. Stations were patrolled for ATV and boating activity, with several violations addressed, including open containers, allowing illegal youthful operation of ATV and insufficient PFDs.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes for angling and boating activity. McGowan also spent time preparing training materials for the CO Academy. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicle riders. The fishing bite was overall pretty slow. Mathy also worked on training items and took a call about an injured deer. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and ATV violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Corey Sura (Remer) continued to work ATV, boating, and angling activity in the area. Enforcement action was taken for allowing a juvenile ATV passenger to ride without a helmet. Illegal camping activity was investigated, which resulted in an individual being arrested for driving after cancellation and DUI.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and boating activity. She followed up on shoreline inspections and spoke at a firearms safety class. Enforcement action was taken for leaving property on state forest land and no license in possession.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports receiving calls about injured and nuisance wildlife. He patrolled area lakes and ATV trails and assisted other agencies when requested.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and boating activity over the past week, with many anglers catching plenty of fish. Sutherland took enforcement action for angling without a license, angling in a closed area, not having the proper registration on a watercraft, and for an individual who filled in a wetland next to a lake. Sutherland also helped with the local fireworks display on Pokegama Lake, with many families taking part in the event.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked boating and angling activity on area lakes throughout the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance and following up on various complaints. Holt worked a busy Fourth of July holiday, monitoring boating safety on Pokegama Lake. Enforcement activity involved boating safety and angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time patrolling local lakes during the busy Fourth of July holiday week. A variety of violations were addressed, and assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service. Time was also spent instructing conservation officer candidates in officer water survival techniques.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV and angling activity. Complaints of personal watercraft operators chasing wildlife and angler harassment were addressed. ATV activity was busy throughout the weekend. A reminder that juvenile operators and passengers are required to wear a DOT-approved helmet on both Class 1 and Class 2 ATVs.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked boaters and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for no watercraft navigation lights, angling without a license, unlawful PWC wake, and illegal operation of an ATV on highways. Benkofske also staffed the DNR booth at the Aitkin County Fair.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked boating safety and ATV activities. The Fourth of July celebrations brought out numerous outdoor enthusiasts, with overall good compliance. Administrative tasks and equipment maintenance duties were also completed. A case of ATVs causing damage to private property was investigated.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species, boating, fishing, and ATV riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations. She also set up the Turn in Poachers Wall of Shame trailer at the Aitkin County Fair and worked at the fair booth.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. Westby assisted the State Patrol and county deputies with a crash on Highway 10. Time was spent working over the Fourth of July on many of the lakes in the area, with many people out enjoying the water and weather. Phone calls were handled about tampering with legally set traps and complaints about young-of-the-year animals. If you locate any young deer or other animals, please leave them where you found them and they will make their way back to their parents.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) conducted equipment maintenance, monitored ATV activity, and gave instructions and training to conservation officer candidates of the DNR Academy on officer water survival.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on boating and angling enforcement for the week. Many people were out taking advantage of the cooler weather and sunny skies. Time was spent patrolling rivers and lakes in the area, assisting other agencies, and speaking about boating safety at a local kids fishing event. Enforcement action taken for the week included angling without a license, expired registration, and various other boating violations.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no license, no registration, extra lines, and altering a public water without a permit. Time was also spent patrolling ATV-complaint areas.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working boat and water safety. Krauel also spent time assisting another agency with a K9 search for evidence. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes and northern pike, no life jackets, and angling without a license.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for the July 4 holiday. Hanna received complaints of juveniles not wearing their helmets or life jackets in the proper manner. Youth safety is very important and will be addressed all the time.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked the remainder of the Fourth of July holiday weekend on the water. Operation Dry Water was worked with other officers on Lake Minnetonka. Recreational vehicle activity was monitored and a Wetland Conservation Act violation site visit was completed with local soil and water staff. A Class 2 ATV operator was stopped for allowing three juveniles to ride in the cargo area of the ATV and without helmets. A reminder that anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet while operating or riding as a passenger on an ATV. Seatbelts area also required to be worn by anyone under 18 in a class 2 ATV if the machine is equipped with them. Enforcement action for the week included allow riding on boat gunwales or seat backs, operating an OHM on a highway, operating an unregistered ATV, operating an ATV on the road without a valid driver’s license, allowing juvenile passengers in the cargo bed of a Class 2 ATV, and allowing juveniles to ride as passengers on an ATV without a helmet.