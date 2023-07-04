CO Reports: Water safety a priority - Operation Dry Water 4th of July weekend

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) focused on water safety with numerous boating checks made over the week. PWC traffic was also high over the weekend with a 14 year old PWC operator deciding to jump the CO patrol boat’s wake. Starr was splashed by the PWC from a distance of about 15 feet. Enforcement action was swiftly taken and the youth was severely scolded by his father.

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked the holiday weekend activity that included an abundance of visiting, non-residents, taking advantage of the area’s outdoor activities. Several infrequent anglers decided to fish without first obtaining a license. Complaints about late PWC operation and juvenile ATV operation were addressed.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time working angling and ATVing activity. Assistance was given to local agencies on various calls. Griffith responded to Jet-ski and trespassing complaints on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken on multiple ATV and boating violations.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked boaters, anglers, and ATV riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for boating while intoxicated, no lifejackets, harassing wildlife with jet skis, fishing without licenses, and various youth ATV violations. Benkofske also assisted local agencies with vehicle crashes around the area.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species violations along with boating, fishing, and ATVing activity. Enforcement action was taken for various boating, fishing, and ATVing violations. The officer also taught laws and ethics at a firearm safety class at the Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked a busy 4th of July weekend. Ideal weather conditions lead to very busy lakes. Anglers were checked on area lakes and reported limited success.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week assisting at the academy. Cadets were busy learning about alcohol enforcement for all motor vehicles and those hunting. Over the weekend CO Swedberg spent most of his time doing boating enforcement on area lakes. One operator was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated. Other enforcement action for the week included gunwale riding, failure to display registration, operating a watercraft without registration, and late jet ski operation.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, watercraft, and angling activity. Fox also spent time in the Detroit Lakes area assisting local officers with Operation Dry Water over the 4th of July weekend. Violations this week included failure to remove a boat drain plug, fishing for trout without a trout stamp, and watercraft passengers riding on the gunwale.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked boating safety and fishing enforcement, Off Highway Vehicle patrol and attended a meeting about a proposed ATV trail. CO Peterson also handled several wildlife complaints and a fishing TIP call.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, boating, off highway vehicles, and invasive species enforcement. The nice weather and holiday weekend brought many people to the area. Enforcement action was taken for boating, angling, ATV, and deer feeding ban violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent much of the week instructing at the Academy on Alcohol Enforcement. Time was spent on the water and trails with enforcement action taken for various watercraft and ATV related violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass Co lakes for angling activity. CO McGowan also assisted local law enforcement agencies with calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked boats and ATV’s the past week. Some time was spent preparing for instruction at the CO Academy. Mathy also responded to an angling with extra line complaint and an injured eagle complaint. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and ATV violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) spent time focused on boat and water enforcement as well as ATV enforcement over the holiday weekend. Enforcement action was taken for allowing juvenile ATV passengers to ride without helmets and operating unregistered OHM’s. Sura assisted other CO’s and Itasca County Sheriff’s Office with a watercraft safety course. A call of an illegally shot goose was investigated.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) check ATV and boating activity. She also spoke at a lake association meeting and followed up on shoreline violations. Enforcement action taken for AIS and fishing violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) – Reports receiving calls in regard to miscellaneous wildlife complaints, PWC harassing wildlife and general law questions. He reports conducting equipment maintenance and transfers, patrolling area lakes and training with K9 Jet.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked busy boating activity over the past week. Warm temperatures have brought out recreational watercraft to enjoy the area lakes in large numbers. Enforcement action was taken for failing to register a watercraft, failing to display a watercraft registration, failing to transfer the ownership of a watercraft and failing to have an angling license in possession.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating safety during the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance and recreational vehicles. Holt worked a busy weekend before the 4th of July on lakes in the Grand Rapids area. Enforcement activity involved boating safety and angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to patrol area lakes. Several complaints were followed up on involving unsafe operation of watercrafts. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on a variety of calls including the recovery of a plane that crashed into a lake.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked a busy holiday on the water. Numerous boating contacts were made with an emphasis on personal floatation devices and operation under the influence of alcohol. Officer Guida continues to contact adults operating watercraft with youth under the age of 10 on board not wearing personal floatation devices. Numerous personal watercrafts were contacted operating after the one hour prior to sunset deadline. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on various enforcement issues including shooting/fireworks complaints, rec vehicle and fishing/boating activities. Numerous wildlife issues were dealt with and an aquatic plant management complaint was handled.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked from ATV on trails around Crosby and Emily. Assisted with training at the academy.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) Spent time checking watercraft, anglers, and ATVs throughout the week. Enforcement action violations for, insufficient life jackets, watercraft registration, and license violations. Non-motorized users are reminded that kayaks and stand up paddle boards over 10 feet in length require registration, and all need to have life jackets on board.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. A wetland complaint was investigated and an after the fact permit was issued. Few fish were seen over the week and holiday weekend, many boats were out and about. Officer Westby assisted Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s department with a plane crash in Mille Lacs Lake and the investigation is ongoing. Time was also spent working over the holiday weekend and located several people out with family and friends.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) assisted with academy training at Camp Ripley, worked AIS at public water access, monitored ATVing activities, fielded nuisance animal complaints, and assisted local law enforcement in Mille Lacs County. Enforcement action was taken for adult operating ATV without ATV safety training certification, ATV operating in the lanes of traffic, fail to display ATV registration and various other registration violations.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) handle a call concerning a public access space related to a bass tournament. The officer also worked the area for ATV, AIS, boating and fishing activities.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on boating and angling enforcement over the busy 4th of July weekend. It was great to see that the majority of boaters and anglers were following the regulations while enjoying the sunny weather. Time was spent patrolling area lakes, following up on angling TIP reports, and investigating potential public waterway violations. Enforcement action taken for the week included expired registration and various other boating violations.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) reported having a busy holiday weekend. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license, no boat registration, insufficient boating safety equipment, and ATV violations. CO Bertram assisted fellow officers with a careless boating call and a BWI arrest.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) worked boat and water safety for a busy 4th of July weekend. CO Krauel also patrolled for AIS violations and for ATV activity. CO Krauel also spent time assist other agencies. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license, illegal OHM operation, watercraft lighting violations, and an arrest was made for boating under the influence of alcohol.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked ATV, boating and fishing enforcement this week. Night fishermen were worked along the Mississippi River and enforcement action was taken on two fishermen for using extra lines and not having a fishing license. Boating season is in full swing and the rivers and lakes are have been busy. CO Stennett worked with surrounding officers and other agencies during Operation Dry Water and focused much of his boating patrols on safety and alcohol related violations. Enforcement action for the week included juvenile passengers in an ATV not wearing a helmet, fishing with an extra line, fishing without a license, expired boat registration, allowing riding on the gunwale/seat backs.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for boating laws and rules. Multiple boats had to be talked to about having kids under 10yo without life jackets on while the boat was in motion. CO Hanna also assisted CO Krauel with patrolling Knife Lake and the annual fireworks.