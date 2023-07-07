Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Deputies rescue 2 entangled bald eagles on Leech Lake

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a pair of bald eagles while out on patrol Monday.

Two bald eagles in the water.
Two Cass County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a pair of bald eagles while out on patrol Monday, July 3, 2023, in Shingobee Bay on Leech Lake.
Contributed / Todd Wolter
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 9:43 AM

WALKER — Two Cass County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a pair of bald eagles while out on patrol Monday, July 3, on Leech Lake.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said the eagles were presumably fighting midair over territory and fell to the water and were struggling to stay afloat.

Investigator John Murray and Deputy Todd Wolter were working a Boat and Water Safety Patrol in Shingobee Bay on Leech Lake when the two avid outdoorsmen saw something strange in the water.

“We're patrolling, and these two eagles caught our attention and also to the attention of a couple of other boaters in the area, so we went over to investigate,” Murray said. “They seemed to be locked together, bobbing in the water and fighting with each other. They were entangled and appear to be in distress. So we thought we'd help them.”

The adult eagles were locked together by their talons and their wings. Murray and Wolter had never seen anything like this before so they contacted the local game warden, asked what the best course of action would be and how to deal with the birds. After talking with the warden, they decided to attempt to separate the birds as they were still in the water and struggling to separate themselves from one another.

“As we attempted to help them, they kind of got loose on their own,” Murray said. “And then we basically shooed them toward shore. They made it up on the shore, rested for a while and then started making their way up the hillside.

“It was just a very unique situation. You know, we didn't want to see the birds perish, we just wanted to help.”

Wolter said in the grand scheme of things, they were just trying to help, though he couldn't shake the fact that they had witnessed something they had only heard about.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
