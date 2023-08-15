Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

DNR seeks comments on proposed experimental regulation for northern pike on Gull Lake

If adopted, the regulation will require northern pike from 30 to 40 inches to be immediately released and will change the possession limit to two, with only one over 40 inches allowed in possession

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:05 AM

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house Sept. 7 to collect public comments and share information about a proposed northern pike regulation change for the Gull Lake chain, including Gull Lake and connected Upper Gull, Margaret, Ray, Love, Nisswa, Roy, and Round lakes in Cass and Crow Wing counties.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The purpose of the proposed regulation is to provide better protection for large northern pike in the Gull Lake chain and reduce enforcement complexities by applying the same regulation to all connected waters.

If adopted, the regulation will require all northern pike from 30 to 40 inches to be immediately released and will change the possession limit to two, with only one over 40 inches allowed in possession on the Gull Lake chain. The proposed regulation would be evaluated for effectiveness after 10 years, in 2034. If adopted, the regulation would be in effect for the fishing season that begins May 11, 2024.

The open house will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Brainerd DNR office’s lower-level conference room. The office is located at 1601 Minnesota Drive in Brainerd. Attendees should enter through the main entrance door facing the guest parking lot.

Additionally, there will be an open house in the Twin Cities metro area to accept comments on this proposal and other special and experimental regulation proposals statewide. That open house is 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments about regulation changes being proposed can also be submitted online by visiting the Minnesota DNR website ( mndnr.gov/fishregs ) and taking the online survey. In addition, comments about the proposal for the Gull Lake chain can be directed to the Brainerd area fisheries office by calling 218-203-4301, emailing brainerd.fisheries@state.mn.us or mailing to Brainerd Area Fisheries, 1601 Minnesota Drive, Brainerd, MN, 56401. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 20.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A kayaker smiling while on Lake Superior.
Northland Outdoors
UMD grad kayaks solo around Lake Superior in 63 days
3d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
How to Hunt Upland Birds screen shot.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Pheasants Forever online course offers upland bird hunting tips
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Richard and Carrie (left) Mark and John Aspinwall pole their canoes through the wild rice beds off of Green’s Point in the Mississippi River Wednesday. Three generations of the Aspinwall family have been coming to Green’s Point near Brainerd to gather wild rice. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls
Northland Outdoors
Wild rice season opens soon, but harvesters must ensure rice is ripe
3d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Arnold, Gmeinder, Sands
Local
3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame
3d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Map of road work
Local
Roadwork begins on Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin week of Aug. 14
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4514871+0925construction.jpg
Local
Expect lane closures, delays on Hwy 25
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward