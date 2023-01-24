STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Frigid weather in store for Ice Fishing Extravaganza

With low temperatures and brisk winds, it will probably feel like 25-30 degrees below zero in the morning and 15-18 degrees below zero in the afternoon during the contest.

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2022
In this file photo from the 2022 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, a family dressed for the weather enjoys the contest.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
January 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is on for this coming weekend, and it’s going to be a cold one out there.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting a high temperature of 1 degree Saturday, Jan. 28, with a northwest wind of 10 mph gusting up to 15 mph.

Saturday will be the first day of a cold front moving through the area that’s expected to last a couple of days, said Josh Sandstrom, weather service meteorologist. He said based on Saturday’s forecast temperatures and winds, it will probably feel like 25-30 degrees below zero in the morning and 15-18 degrees below zero in the afternoon during the contest. At those temperatures, frostbite to exposed skin can happen in about 30 minutes, he added.

Wind chill chart
The National Weather Service's wind chill temperature chart.
Contributed / National Weather Service

“Combined with the winds, it’s not going to feel too nice, but it will feel like Minnesota, anyway,” Sandstrom said.

Sheena Ziegler, Brainerd Jaycees marketing coordinator for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza, said the best advice for anglers venturing out onto the ice of Hole-in-the-Day Bay Saturday on Gull Lake is to be prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really think it's all about warming up, knowing elements, doing your research, making sure you have the proper gear,” Ziegler said.

That proper gear includes bundling up, dressing in layers, using hand warmers, wearing heavy boots and knowing where the Mr. Buddy Heater ticket tent and first aid tent are on site. The Brainerd Jaycees also will have complimentary hand warmers to give away, but the number is limited and Ziegler suggested anglers also make sure to bring their own.

Most important, Ziegler said, is making sure children who are participating are prepared as well and checked on regularly during the contest.

“We have a lot of kiddos that come out and fish, this is a family-friendly event, but make sure they’re feeling OK, too,” Ziegler said.

For those adventurous souls that spend the night in their fish houses outside of the contest perimeter ahead of the contest, Friday afternoon’s weather — when the Brainerd Jaycees will be drilling the fishing holes for the contest — is expected to be closer to average for this time of year, with a high temperature near 27 degrees. Even with more moderate temperatures, it’s still expected to be blustery Friday, the weather service noted, with winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight from Friday to Saturday, however, will be downright frigid, with a low temperature of 9 degrees below zero with winds sustaining at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Which brought Ziegler to another good piece of advice — anglers competing in the contest should remember to bring a pick or chisel with them to reopen the holes they will be fishing out of.

And when the hole is open, Ziegler advised using something — like a coffee can with lit charcoal in it — to keep it open. Propane tanks are not allowed on buses so unless an angler plans to walk or drive themselves to the contest site, Ziegler recommended against bringing portable heaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also advised people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption during the contest as too much alcohol can lead to a false sense of warmth and other problems.

“Be safe, be smart, know what you are feeling,” Ziegler said. “We live in the elements, many people are coming to Minnesota, let’s make sure we don’t have anyone get hurt.

“Be safe and have fun, absolutely.”

Related Topics: WEATHERBRAINERD JAYCEES ICE FISHING EXTRAVAGANZANATIONAL WEATHER SERVICEGULL LAKEBRAINERDFISHING
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
What To Read Next
Boat landing
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor
Gov. Tim Walz's plan would benefit state parks, forests, boat landings and fish hatcheries and tackle climate issues.
January 24, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
DEADFISH2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Hundreds of dead fish pile up on rocks at South Dakota dam
A Huron, S.D., resident speculated the rocks that the city placed in the James River next to the dam, paired with a lack of oxygen, were largely responsible for the pileup.
January 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
012423-CO-weekly-reports-decorative-materials.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Enforcement action taken for illegally harvesting decorative materials
Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - January 24, 2023
January 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
One deer outside of a forest and another one inside the forest
Northland Outdoors
Reminder: Feeding deer illegal in many Minnesota counties
Feeding and attractant bans are aimed at slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease.
January 23, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers