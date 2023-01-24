Frigid weather in store for Ice Fishing Extravaganza

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is on for this coming weekend, and it’s going to be a cold one out there.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting a high temperature of 1 degree Saturday, Jan. 28, with a northwest wind of 10 mph gusting up to 15 mph.

Saturday will be the first day of a cold front moving through the area that’s expected to last a couple of days, said Josh Sandstrom, weather service meteorologist. He said based on Saturday’s forecast temperatures and winds, it will probably feel like 25-30 degrees below zero in the morning and 15-18 degrees below zero in the afternoon during the contest. At those temperatures, frostbite to exposed skin can happen in about 30 minutes, he added.

The National Weather Service's wind chill temperature chart. Contributed / National Weather Service

“Combined with the winds, it’s not going to feel too nice, but it will feel like Minnesota, anyway,” Sandstrom said.

Sheena Ziegler, Brainerd Jaycees marketing coordinator for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza, said the best advice for anglers venturing out onto the ice of Hole-in-the-Day Bay Saturday on Gull Lake is to be prepared.

“I really think it's all about warming up, knowing elements, doing your research, making sure you have the proper gear,” Ziegler said.

That proper gear includes bundling up, dressing in layers, using hand warmers, wearing heavy boots and knowing where the Mr. Buddy Heater ticket tent and first aid tent are on site. The Brainerd Jaycees also will have complimentary hand warmers to give away, but the number is limited and Ziegler suggested anglers also make sure to bring their own.

Most important, Ziegler said, is making sure children who are participating are prepared as well and checked on regularly during the contest.

“We have a lot of kiddos that come out and fish, this is a family-friendly event, but make sure they’re feeling OK, too,” Ziegler said.

For those adventurous souls that spend the night in their fish houses outside of the contest perimeter ahead of the contest, Friday afternoon’s weather — when the Brainerd Jaycees will be drilling the fishing holes for the contest — is expected to be closer to average for this time of year, with a high temperature near 27 degrees. Even with more moderate temperatures, it’s still expected to be blustery Friday, the weather service noted, with winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight from Friday to Saturday, however, will be downright frigid, with a low temperature of 9 degrees below zero with winds sustaining at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Which brought Ziegler to another good piece of advice — anglers competing in the contest should remember to bring a pick or chisel with them to reopen the holes they will be fishing out of.

And when the hole is open, Ziegler advised using something — like a coffee can with lit charcoal in it — to keep it open. Propane tanks are not allowed on buses so unless an angler plans to walk or drive themselves to the contest site, Ziegler recommended against bringing portable heaters.

She also advised people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption during the contest as too much alcohol can lead to a false sense of warmth and other problems.

“Be safe, be smart, know what you are feeling,” Ziegler said. “We live in the elements, many people are coming to Minnesota, let’s make sure we don’t have anyone get hurt.

“Be safe and have fun, absolutely.”