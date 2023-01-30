6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota woman wins Beargrease dogsled half-marathon

Musher Joanna Oberg of Grand Marais and her team of dogs finished the 107.5-mile mid-distance race in 15 hours, 5 minutes and 15 seconds.

mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Mary Jo Jauert, right, of Duluth, congratulates winner Joanna Oberg, of Grand Marais, at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday north of Finland. Jauert is the race coordinator for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
January 30, 2023 03:55 PM
FINLAND, Minn. — A Grand Marais, Minnesota, woman handily won the John Beargrease half-marathon, a 107.5-mile sled dog race through Northeastern Minnesota snow and woods.

Joanna Oberg was the first to cross the finish line at the Trestle Inn, about 20 miles northeast of Finland, Minnesota, shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The race took her 15 hours, 5 minutes and 15 seconds.

mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease musher Joanna Oberg (108), of Grand Marais, crosses the finish of the Beargrease mid-distance race in first place at the Trestle Inn on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease musher Nick Turman (105), of Two Harbors, crosses the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday. The 75-year-old musher placed second in race.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The second place finisher, Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, finished the race in 15 hours, 13 minutes and 15 seconds. Rita Wehseler , a Tofte dog racer who boasted that her team was all-female as she embraced well-wishers and posed for a few photos after her finish, came in third with a time of 17 hours, 18 minutes and 38 seconds. Michigan-based musher Lynn Witte took fourth place, completing the race in 17 hours, 30 minutes and 38 seconds.

Sled dog teams compete in long-distance race
Local
ALSO READ: Ashley Thaemert wins Beargrease 40-mile race
Thirteen mushers competed in the shorter Beargrease race Sunday.
January 29, 2023 06:48 PM
By  Dan Williamson

Competitors in the half-marathon, as well as a 35-mile race that concluded Sunday afternoon and a 302-mile marathon that was still ongoing, left from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning.

Oberg held a relatively sizable lead during the final leg of the half-marathon. The win, she told reporters moments after crossing the finish line in the blistering cold, was a long time coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Tamar, the lead dog for Beargrease musher Joanna Oberg, is coated in frost at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease mid-distance winner Joanna Oberg, of Grand Marais, places the lead dog award on her lead dogs Tamar, right, and Nikita at the finish at the Trestle Inn on Monday. The award is giving to the winner of the mid-distance race.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It was definitely a magic carpet ride,” she said. “The dogs just wanted to keep rolling, so I just tried to keep up.”

Oberg splits her time between Grand Marais winters and northwest Ontario summers. Beargrease, she said, is something like a hometown race.

Sled dogs waiting for the 2023 Cub Run
Find our Beargrease coverage here
News Tribune coverage of the nearly 300-mile race that takes teams up the North Shore and ends in Grand Portage.
January 09, 2023 07:46 PM

She chose both of her lead dogs — Nikita and Tamar, their muzzles ringed with frost — for the Frank Bishop Lead Dog Award, named after a longtime Beargrease volunteer and racing enthusiast who died in 2015. The award, made each year and presented by Patty Prudden, another longtime volunteer at the races, is meant to honor teams with the same qualities as Bishop: never-ending passion, drive and start-to-finish perseverance.

Oberg said Nikita and Tamar showed a lot of heart and drive. “And they’re very fast dogs,” she said with a chuckle.

mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease musher Lynne Witte (110) grabs her mail bag at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday morning.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
People keep warm around a bonfire at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease musher Lynne Witte (110), of Cheboygan, Mich., adjusts her headlamp at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday morning. Witte finished in fourth place.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Mid-distance winner Joanna Oberg, of Grand Marais, checks in with her dogs at the finish of the Beargrease 120 at the Trestle Inn on Monday morning.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon musher Rita Wehseler (115) crosses the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday. Wehseler, of Tofte, finished in third place.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Joanna Oberg’s team pauses at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease musher Joanna Oberg (108), of Grand Marais, crosses the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday. Oberg finished in first place.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Volunteers keep warm at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday north of Finland. Overnight air temperatures dipped to 28 degrees below zero.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Beargrease musher Joanna Oberg (108), of Grand Marais, organizers her gear at the finish of the Beargrease half-marathon at the Trestle Inn on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
