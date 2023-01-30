Minnesota woman wins Beargrease dogsled half-marathon

FINLAND, Minn. — A Grand Marais, Minnesota, woman handily won the John Beargrease half-marathon, a 107.5-mile sled dog race through Northeastern Minnesota snow and woods.
Joanna Oberg
was the first to cross the finish line at the Trestle Inn, about 20 miles northeast of Finland, Minnesota, shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The race took her 15 hours, 5 minutes and 15 seconds.
The second place finisher,
Nick Turman,
of Two Harbors, finished the race in 15 hours, 13 minutes and 15 seconds.
Rita Wehseler
, a Tofte dog racer who boasted that her team was all-female as she embraced well-wishers and posed for a few photos after her finish, came in third with a time of 17 hours, 18 minutes and 38 seconds. Michigan-based musher
Lynn Witte
took fourth place, completing the race in 17 hours, 30 minutes and 38 seconds.
News Tribune coverage of the nearly 300-mile race that takes teams up the North Shore and ends in Grand Portage.
January 09, 2023 07:46 PM
She chose both of her lead dogs — Nikita and Tamar, their muzzles ringed with frost — for the Frank Bishop Lead Dog Award, named after a longtime Beargrease volunteer and racing enthusiast who died in 2015. The award, made each year and presented by Patty Prudden, another longtime volunteer at the races, is meant to honor teams with the same qualities as Bishop: never-ending passion, drive and start-to-finish perseverance.
Oberg said Nikita and Tamar showed a lot of heart and drive. “And they’re very fast dogs,” she said with a chuckle.