Muskies Inc. annual banquet is March 25

DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Muskies Inc. Chapter is hosting its annual Sportsman's Banquet March 25 at Cragun's Resort’s Legacy Pavilion.

Go to www.brainerdmuskies.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Limited tickets available.

By Dispatch staff report
