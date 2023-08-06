Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nifty-looking auto plates preserve critical habitat

White tail buck photo and its image on a critical habitat license plate
The author took the photographed of a big, mature whitetail buck that was used to design one of the 10 attractive Critical Habitat license plates.
Bill Marchel
By Bill Marchel
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — We’re seeing more and more wildlife and scenery on Minnesota roads these days.

Moose, wild turkeys, and ring-necked pheasants. Bees, bucks, loons, and chickadees, too. Also, lady slipper flowers, and anglers in a boat, are increasingly common.

And that’s good.

I’m referring, of course, to the Critical Habitat vehicle license plates available to Minnesota drivers. The latest colorful designs are in addition to the original deer plate first created in 1995, and the loon plate introduced in 2002. Now Minnesota auto owners have ten unique and attractive license plate options.

Bill Marchel
Bill Marchel

For a $30 minimum donation per year, you can display one of the eye-catching plates on your vehicle and show you care about Minnesota’s natural resources. The funds go to the Reinvest in Minnesota Critical Habitat Program. The monies are used to preserve key wildlife habitat like wetlands, prairies, and forests. Revenue generated by the plates has helped buy thousands of acres of critical habitat open to the public for hunting, hiking or wildlife watching. Now that’s a feel-good accomplishment for those of us with an eye and an ear toward the out-of-doors.

Moose in tall grass
A huge-antlered Minnesota moose is in ideal habitat. You can show your support for moose and other wildlife by purchasing a Critical Habitat license plate for your automobile.
Photo by Bill Marchel

“Those who purchase Critical Habitat plates are doing more than just adding beauty to their vehicles,” said Lori Naumann, DNR Information Officer for the Nongame Wildlife Program. “They are also conserving critical habitat.”

Currently, the classy-looking Critical Habitat plates are displayed on over 218,000 Minnesota vehicles. That’s proof numerous Minnesotans care enough about our state’s natural resources to shell out 30 bucks.

A common Loon on a nest
Funds generated by sales of Critical Habitat license plates has helped protect undeveloped lake shore valuable to nesting common loons.
Photo by Bill Marchel

Initially the loon plate decorated my vehicle but when the latest designs became available, I chose the whitetail buck for two reasons. First and foremost, I think the white-tailed deer is the greatest animal on this continent, and second, I took the photograph used for the plate design.

The photographers and artists whose work is displayed on the license plates were paid a one-time fee for the use of their work and don’t receive any royalties for future Critical Habitat plate sales.

A Ring-necked Pheasant sits in a field
Ring-necked pheasants, like this colorful rooster, are just one species that benefits from our purchase of Critical Habitat auto license plates.
Photo by Bill Marchel

To order your Critical Habitat plates go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/features/plates , or ask about them where you renew your vehicle license. You can even inform your auto dealer you want a Critical Habitat plate when you purchase a new vehicle. In addition, most people don’t realize they can purchase new plates immediately — they don’t need to wait until their registration is due.

Go ahead; purchase a Critical Habitat plate and show off your individuality while at the same time congratulate yourself for supporting Minnesota’s outdoors.

BILL MARCHEL is a wildlife and outdoors photographer and writer whose work appears in many regional and national publications as well as the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at bill@billmarchel.com. You also can visit his website at BillMARCHEL.com.

