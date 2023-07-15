Outdoor Notes for July 15

Carpers win Northern’s Inc. tournament on Mississippi River

Rob and Roberta Carper won the Northern’s Inc. tournament held recently on the Mississippi River.

The Carpers took first place with a total catch of 95 inches. Coming in second was the team of Jeff and Tracy Wohl with a total catch of 91 ¾ inches. In third place was the team of Theo Stulc and Chris Amundson with a total catch of 91 ¼ inches, in fourth was the team of Ron and Rhonda Wickham with a total catch of 87 ½ inches and in fifth place was the team of Kevin and Lucas Hacker with a total catch of 84 ¾ inches.

Owatonna to Host 2023 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener Oct. 13-14

Steele County’s grasslands will take center stage for the 11th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener this fall. The traditional hunting celebration will be held in Owatonna Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

Online registration information will be sent out in August.

The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will showcase the many hunting, recreational and community opportunities that Owatonna and Steele County have to offer visitors. This includes more than 2,000 acres of state-managed public hunting land in Steele County alone.

The event is being coordinated by Visit Owatonna , Explore Minnesota , and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources .

Owatonna is located along the key transportation corridors of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 14, less than an hour’s drive south of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. It has a rich outdoor heritage. Area highlights include nearby Rice Lake State Park and the Straight River State Water Trail. The city of Owatonna maintains more than 867 acres of parkland throughout 35 parks and has 17 miles of trails.

Steele County has long relied on its agricultural roots to power its economy, but now celebrates a skilled and diverse workforce. In fact, Steele County has more than a quarter of its workforce in the manufacturing sector. Steele County also outpaces the nation in the percentage of finance and insurance jobs.

We look forward to bringing you additional information about the event later this summer to assist you with your coverage. For more information now, contact Dan Ruiter at dan.ruiter@state.mn.us or 507-233-1236.

Additional information and updates can be found at visitowatonna.org/mngpho2023 .

You may also follow along on social media by searching #MNGPHO2023 and #OnlyInMN.