Outdoor Notes for June 30

Team of Wickham and Anderson win Northern’s Inc. tournament

With a total of 90 inches, the team of Paul Wickham and Mike Anderson won the first Northern’s Inc. tournament of the season on Fish Trap Lake.

Northern’s Inc. is again using a “catch, measure and immediately release” format for tournaments this year. Up to three fish can be measured.

In second place was the team of Rod Barnum and Craig Klimeck, with 86 ¼ inches; in third place was the team of Jeff and Tracy Wohl with 85 ¼ inches; fourth place was the team of Greg Zaleski and Brent Beimert with 81 ¼ inches; and in fifth place was the team of Andrew Utter and Jake Rice with 80 ½ inches.

The Lunker of the Day went to Beimert, who caught a 35 ¾ inch northern.

‘Operation Dry Water’ to increase BWI enforcement over holiday weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, county sheriff’s offices, and other public safety agencies will increase patrols for intoxicated boat operators and vehicle drivers July 1-3 as part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Officials will discuss current statewide efforts to crack down on boating while intoxicated. In recent years, more than half of boating fatalities in Minnesota involved alcohol.

The goal of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of BWI-related boating accidents and fatalities. Minnesota’s lakes and rivers have been particularly busy this summer as people get outside to take advantage of all the water-based recreational opportunities the state provides. Shared waterways mean shared responsibility, and it’s up to every boater to make sure they’re keeping themselves and other boaters safe.

DNR shares tips for celebrating the Fourth of July in state parks, recreation areas

Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are great places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Not only is there an abundance of recreational opportunities, state parks and recreation areas offer a quiet location to celebrate Independence Day away from loud fireworks displays. Minnesota rules prohibit the use of fireworks in state parks.

“Not everyone enjoys the light and sound associated with fireworks,” said Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director. “Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer a fireworks-free environment for those who want to celebrate Independence Day in a more peaceful place.”

Most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park or recreation area. The ParkFinder tool ( mndnr.gov/parkfinder ) can help visitors in finding a park location that meets their needs.

The DNR encourages all visitors to state parks and recreation areas to keep safety in mind as they celebrate the holiday outdoors with family and friends:

Pack smart. Be sure to bring sunscreen, insect repellant, a first aid kit and plenty of water for all the people and pets in your group.

Be BearWise. See the DNR’s bear safety webpage ( mndnr.gov/bearsafety ) for tips on avoiding an unwanted bear encounter.

Fun boating is safe boating. Always wear a lifejacket, and make sure children wear theirs. For more boating safety tips, check out the DNR’s boat and water safety webpage ( mndnr.gov/boatingsafety ).

Be weather aware. Check the weather forecast before heading out.

For more information about visiting state parks and recreation areas, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).