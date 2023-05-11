Rain, brisk winds a possibility for fishing opener

BRAINERD — Rain and wind could greet anglers in the Brainerd area as they head out early Saturday, May 13, for Minnesota’s fishing opener.

Minnesota’s general inland fishing season starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for walleye, northern pike and bass, though bass are catch-and-release only until May 27.

The National Weather Service in Duluth’s forecast for a 30%-40% chance of rain throughout Saturday along with winds 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

When it will rain and how much it will rain are unknowns, said Josh Sandstrom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Sandstrom said weather models Thursday showed more rain for the southern and western parts of the state, with Brainerd right on the edge of the broader rain system.

“It’s going to be a little bit hit or miss wherever you go,” Sandstrom said. “It’s looking like, at this point at least, there are some chances for scattered showers on Saturday and I wouldn’t rule out some claps of thunder and lightning. There could be some thunderstorms as well.”

In addition to being mindful of strong winds, Sandstrom said anglers should be aware of early season lake conditions.

“It wasn’t too long ago that we had ice on lakes, so some of those water temperatures might be cool,” Sandstrom said.

But those sticking it out into Mother’s Day should have nice — if still a bit windy — weather as they seek out walleye or northern pike. The weather service’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 65 degrees, with winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Next week’s forecast shows sunny skies continuing with high temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, along with persistent breezy conditions.

National Weather Service forecast

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Watercraft inspection program ready for opener

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s 2023 aquatic invasive species program is ramping up to coincide with this year’s fishing opener Saturday. Watercraft inspectors will be active on boat landings within the county beginning fishing opener weekend. Over 16,000 inspections hours on 43 landings are scheduled for the 2023 season.

The 2023 AIS plan focuses on the top priorities identified by area lake associations, citizens, and business interests. It includes boat landing inspections, decontamination units, education, awareness, and innovative special projects. Invasive species are a direct serious threat to local economies and recreationists accessing public waters, county officials said in a news release, and preventing and managing the spread of harmful invasive species is up to everyone.

“Crow Wing County is home to some of Minnesota’s best fishing and boating waters. We remind everyone to take action and become part of the solution for protecting our waters,” said Jessica Shea, operations manager. “With our 2023 AIS plan, Crow Wing County is leading Minnesota counties in the effort to limit and prevent the spread of AIS in our waters with a very robust inspection program.”

Draining all water, removing plants, mud and other debris, and inspecting trailers and watercraft as an angler moves from lake to lake can minimize the risk of spreading AIS. Additionally, 21 days of drying time is needed before relocating docks, lifts, or swim rafts into a different water body. For more information, visit www.crowwing.us/ais

Contact the Land Services Office at 218-824-1010 or go to landservices@crowwing.us to learn more about AIS or other land use related activities.

