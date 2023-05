Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels 052823 klick! Gallery

Pierz's Ryan Stuckmayer fields the ball at second as Fort Ripley's Brett Kramer slides Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz.

Fort Ripley's Josh Kossan hits the ball against the Pierz Brewers on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz.

Pierz's Rylee Rauch runs to first as Fort Ripley's Jack Schafer throws the ball to first Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz.

