Adapted Floor Hockey: Atwater, Warriors outscore Rochester

The Brainerd Warriors finished the regular season against Rochester Wednesday, March 1.

Cadence Atwater
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
March 01, 2023 08:05 PM

ALBERTVILLE — In her final regular-season game, Cadence Atwater tallied five goals and two assists as the Brainerd Warriors dispatched Rochester 11-0 Wednesday, March 1.

Landon Brotherton put the Warriors on the board twice in the first period followed by Atwater’s first goal. Owen Olsen assisted on Atwater’s first tally and then scored the opening goal of the second period.

Atwater’s second goal was followed by a Summer Headlee goal. Headlee finished with a goal and an assist.

Atwater got her hat trick to start off the third period where Brainerd registered five goals. Aiden Olson and Caleb Keran scored within 30 seconds of each other. Both were assisted by Atwater who then knocked in consecutive goals for the final score.

Brainerd outshot Rochester 36-11 with Warrior Andrew Kargel securing the shutout with 11 saves.

Andrew Kargel
“Our defense really played a great game tonight,” Brainerd head coach Todd Person said. “Cadence Atwater had multiple times where she held the zone for us and then found the back of the net. I felt our team moved the puck around the floor in both zones as we controlled the tempo.

"Andrew has shown a lot of poise in the net and the way he is able to remain calm when the puck is around him makes a world of difference as he doesn't allow many second chances.

This was a great way to finish up our regular season. I am proud of how hard these athletes have worked and I think everyone is looking forward to the state tournament in a few weeks as we will be going in as the No. 1 seed from the Northern Conference.”

Rochester 0 0 0 -- 0

Brainerd 3 3 5 -- 11

First period: Brd-Landon Brotherton (Summer Headlee) 6:37; Brd-Brotherton 9:21; Brd-Cadence Atwater (Owen Olsen) 12:36

Second period: Brd-Owen Olsen (Hunter Zilka) 1:27; Brd-Atwater 4:56; Brd-Headlee 5:54

Third period: Brd-Atwater 0:42; Brd-Aiden Olsen (Atwater) 1:16; Brd-Caleb Keran (Atwater) 1:40; Brd-Atwater (Aiden Ulness) 10:51; Brd-Atwater 11:42

Shots on goal: Brd 36, R 11

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (11 saves); R-Braeden Booth (24 saves)

Overall: Brd 8-0. Next: Brainerd in state tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School Friday, March 17.

