Adapted Floor Hockey: Brainerd remains perfect with 9-4 win

MAPLE GROVE — Landon Brotherton and Owen Olsen both registered hat tricks and Aiden Olsen finished with two goals and five assists as the Brainerd Warriors defeated the Maple Grove Crimson 9-4 Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Cadence Atwater scored Brainerd’s other goal and Caleb Keran assisted on Brainerd’s final two goals as the Warrior needed a five-goal third period to secure the win.

“We did not play our typical game tonight,” Brainerd head coach Todd Person said. “The Maple Grove players gave us a fast game and we needed to do a better job with getting back on defense. After only managing three shots in the second period, about midway through the 3rd period we started to move the puck around better and got some quality looks at the net. Once that happened we were able to control the floor and finished the game strong.”

Andrew Kargel finished with 18 saves as the Crimson hung with the Warriors in shots. Brainerd finished with 24 shots on net to Maple Grove’s 22.

Maple Grove 1 1 2 -- 4

Brainerd 3 1 5 -- 9

First period: MG-Ben Pfeifer 3:01; Brd-Owen Olsen (Aiden Olsen) 5:05; Brd-Aiden Olsen (Landon Brotherton 13:39; Brd-Brotherton (Aiden Olsen, Aiden Ulness) 14:33

Second period: Brd-Aiden Olsen 5:46; MG-Pfeifer 13:30

Third period: MG-Brayden Smatt 1:59; Brd-Brotherton 2:41 (Aiden Olsen) 2:41; MG-Pfeifer (Smatt) 6:10; Brd-Owen Olsen (Aiden Olsen) 9:08; Brd-Brotherton 12:30; Brd-Owen Olsen (Aiden Olsen, Caleb Keran) 12:55; Brd-Cadence Atwater (Owen Olsen, Keran) 14:29

Shots on goal: Brd 11 3 10 -- 24, MG 4 9 9 -- 22

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (18 saves); MG-Abih Prasad (15 saves)