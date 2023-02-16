Adapted Floor Hockey: Kargel, Warriors finish regular-season perfect
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Andover to face Anoka Wednesday, Feb. 15.
ANDOVER — Owen Olsen and Aiden Olsen each tallied two goals as the Brainerd Warriors finished the regular season with a perfect record thanks to an 8-1 victory over Anoka Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Cadence Atwater and Hunter Zilka each added a goal and an assist. Landon Brotherton tallied once and assisted on three goals and Summer Headlee also added a goal.
Andrew Kargel recorded 11 saves for the Warriors who finished the regular season with a 7-0 record.