Sports Prep

Adapted Floor Hockey: Kargel, Warriors finish regular-season perfect

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Andover to face Anoka Wednesday, Feb. 15.

By Dispatch staff report
February 15, 2023 06:37 PM

ANDOVER — Owen Olsen and Aiden Olsen each tallied two goals as the Brainerd Warriors finished the regular season with a perfect record thanks to an 8-1 victory over Anoka Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Cadence Atwater and Hunter Zilka each added a goal and an assist. Landon Brotherton tallied once and assisted on three goals and Summer Headlee also added a goal.

Andrew Kargel recorded 11 saves for the Warriors who finished the regular season with a 7-0 record.

Anoka 0 1 0 -- 1

Brainerd 5 0 3 -- 8

First period: Brd-Cadence Atwater 0:49; Brd-Hunter Zilka (Owen Olsen) 3:16; Brd-Summer Headlee (Landon Brotherton) 4:02; Brd-Owen Olsen (Brotherton) 9:52; Brd-Owen Olsen (Brotherton, Zilka) 12:39

Second period: A-Sophia Reither (Corde Bauer) 14:38

Third period: Brd-Aiden Olsen (Owen Olsen) 2:36; Brd-Aiden Olsen (Owen Olsen, Atwater) 3:49; Brd-Brotherton (Aiden Olsen) 14:29

Shots on goal: Brd 33, A 12

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (11 saves); A-Kenny Hickman (24 saves)

Overall: Brd 6-0. Next: Brainerd in State Tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School, March 17-18.

