Adapted Floor Hockey: Olsen nets hat trick in Warriors win
The Brainerd Warriors hosted Anoka Monday, Jan. 23.
BRAINERD — Aiden Olsen scored three goals and assisted on another for the Brainerd Warriors in their 4-1 win over Anoka Monday, Jan. 23.
Caleb Keran added a goal. Cadence Atwater dished out two assists as did Owen Olsen.
After a scoreless first period, the Warriors scored two in the second and two in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Andrew Kargel notched 16 saves while the Warriors recorded 51 shots on goal.
Anoka 0 0 1 — 1
Brainerd 0 2 2 — 4
Second period: Brd-Aiden Olsen (Cadence Atwater) 2:28, Brd-Caleb Keran (Owen Olsen) 6:30
Third period: Brd-Aiden Olsen (Atwater, Hunter Zilka) 0:41, Brd-Aiden Olsen (Owen Olsen) 9:25, A-Nick Reither (Nevaeh Maxet-Thomas, Sophia Reither) 10:50
Shots on goal: Brd 51, A 17
Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (16 saves); A-Devan Westly (47 saves)
Overall: Brd 3-0. Next: Brainerd at Dakota United 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
