Adapted Floor Hockey: Olsen nets hat trick in Warriors win

BRAINERD — Aiden Olsen scored three goals and assisted on another for the Brainerd Warriors in their 4-1 win over Anoka Monday, Jan. 23.

Caleb Keran added a goal. Cadence Atwater dished out two assists as did Owen Olsen.

After a scoreless first period, the Warriors scored two in the second and two in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

Andrew Kargel notched 16 saves while the Warriors recorded 51 shots on goal.

Anoka 0 0 1 — 1

Brainerd 0 2 2 — 4

Second period: Brd-Aiden Olsen (Cadence Atwater) 2:28, Brd-Caleb Keran (Owen Olsen) 6:30

Third period: Brd-Aiden Olsen (Atwater, Hunter Zilka) 0:41, Brd-Aiden Olsen (Owen Olsen) 9:25, A-Nick Reither (Nevaeh Maxet-Thomas, Sophia Reither) 10:50

Shots on goal: Brd 51, A 17

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (16 saves); A-Devan Westly (47 saves)