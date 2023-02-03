99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors knock off Dakota United 2-0

February 02, 2023 08:37 PM
ROSEMOUNT — Landon Brotherton and Cadence Atwater each scored goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 2-0 win over Dakota United Thursday, Feb. 2.

Both goals were recorded in the third period with Brotherton’s coming at the 6:19 mark and Atwater’s at the 9:06 mark.

The Warriors were outshot 24-19. Andrew Kargel recorded 24 saves in net.

Dakota United snapped the Warriors’ 65-game winning streak and denied them their state title defense in last year’s state championship game.

“I was so proud of how well our players responded to the challenge,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said in an email. “We were kept in the game by our defense and especially our goalie, Andrew Kargel. Dakota United had a huge crowd in attendance and the atmosphere was loud and electric, which was good for us as that is what we will experience at the state tournament.”

Dakota United 0 0 0 — 0

Brainerd 0 0 2 — 2

Third period: Brd-Landon Brotherton 6:19, Brd-Cadence Atwater 9:06

Shots on goal: Brd 7-1-11 19, DU 0-14-10 24

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (24 saves); DU-Hermann Bennett (17 saves)

Overall: Brd 3-0. Next: Brainerd at Maple Grove 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

