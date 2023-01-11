Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors looking for another long winning streak

BRAINERD — The goal will be to start a new winning streak.

In one final period, the Brainerd Warriors saw their 65-game winning streak snapped and their state title defense extinguished as Brainerd fell to Dakota United 5-2 in last year’s state championship game.

With five returning players from that team, the hope is for another really long winning streak.

“First off, I hope to make it back to that state championship game,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said. “That would definitely be a goal of ours. But our main goal is just to see when we start on January 11 when we play our first game to the end of the year we just need to see continued improvement.”

Cadence Atwater returns with her 14 goals and 17 assists from last year's regular season. She’ll be asked to play multiple roles for the Warriors this season.

“She’s going to move back to our defensive position this year,” Person said. “She played center before, but now she’ll be able to control the floor for us from back there. She knows when she needs to step up in that offensive zone and when she needs to get back. She has a really good sense of that.

“That way we can put Aiden Olson, a seventh-grader, will be our starting center. He’s excited to get out there and be playing.”

Hunter Zilka finished the regular season with six goals and 11 assists, but exploded during the playoffs with six goals and 10 assists in three games.

“Hunter will play on the left wing primarily and probably some defense,” Person said. “Right now, we’ve got some younger players and we need to continue to do the right things with them, but Hunter does a nice job of being right around that net and looking for those rebounds and things like that. That’s where he gets a lot of those goals.

“It’s good for those young kids to see that if you dig around there, there are goals to be found.”

Owen Olson also had a good postseason with three goals and six assists. During the regular season, he registered 21 assists and six goals.

“Owen will be the right wing,” Person said. “We’re hoping for a continuation of last year. His shot has improved a lot this year. He gave us a lot of minutes last year when we only had seven players. He played almost the entire game. We’re going to need that out of him again this year.”

Filling in offensive roles will be first-year players in freshman Aiden Ulness and eighth-graders Summer Headlee and Khloe VanNorman.

“It’s been great and even in practice being able to run drills with just a few more players has been really helpful,” Person said. “They’re excited about that first game.”

Andrew Kargel manned the net for all 11 games last season. He finished with an 84.7% save percentage and allowed just 11 goals in Brainerd’s eight regular season games.

The Warriors outscored its regular-season opponents 77 to 11.

“He’s going to stay in net and he works hard every day in practice and we feel really good about where he’s at,” Person said. “

Caleb Keran will be the other wheelchair defender. Last year he finished with five goals and six assists during the regular season despite being a main defender.

“Conditioning will be our primary concern, especially when we get into that state tournament,” Person said. “With the new players that we’ve got we’re needing to go back to the fundamentals a little bit with where we are going with the puck on the breakouts and things like that. Just getting everybody comfortable with those things will be a process.”

Person said the strength of this year’s team will the leadership.

“They don’t ever quit,” Person said. “Even in that state finals last year when everyone was just exhausted nobody gave up.

“We’ll have some closer games this year, especially working in those newer players to give them game experience. Because of that, I’m sure there will be some rough games in there, but we expect that.”

Adapted Floor hockey

Todd Person Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Head coach: Todd Person, 11th season

Career record: 92-23-1 (.793)

2021-22 record: 10-1, second in state

Captains: Cadence Atwater, Hunter Zilka, Owen Olson

Assistant coaches: Brian Stark

Warrior roster

Senior: Cadence Atwater, Hunter Zilka

Freshman: Aiden Ulness

Eighth-grader: Summer Headlee, Khloe VanNorman

Seventh-grader: Aiden Olson

Warrior schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Robbinsdale 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 18, hosts Maple Grove 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 23, hosts Anoka 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, at Dakota United 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 8, at Maple Grove 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, hosts Robbinsdale 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 15, at Anoka 4:30 p.m.

TBD, vs. Rochester