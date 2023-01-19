STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors net 10 goals in home opener

Brainerd hosts Maple Grove Wednesday, Jan. 18

Brainerd's Aiden Olsen hits the puck against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Brainerd's Aiden Olsen hits the puck against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
January 18, 2023 08:44 PM
BRAINERD — Cadence Atwater is one of two seniors on the Brainerd adapted floor hockey team.

For her final Warrior season, she’s even changed positions from center to defenseman.

Even so, it didn’t stop her from netting four goals in the Warriors’ 10-0 win over Maple Grove in their home opener Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Riverside Elementary.

“With a lot of new players it’s been a little difficult to get started,” Atwater said. “We struggled a little bit with positioning and offsides. But we’ve seen so much improvement. Our newer players know where to be and they know how to get to the puck and crash to the net. It’s been so fun.”

Hunter Zilka is the other senior with Atwater. Other than those two, the Warriors’ roster consists of players who are freshmen or younger.

Atwater said it’s fun to be a senior.

“The years have gone by pretty fast,” she said. “I didn’t have a sophomore year due to COVID, but it’s fun to be able to lead them and see them improve. I think we are on track to do pretty good.”

Atwater got the scoring started five minutes in with a goal which was assisted by seventh grader Aiden Olsen.

Olsen followed Atwater’s lead by scoring two goals 33 seconds apart to make it 3-0. A minute later, freshman Owen Olsen, who assisted on both of Aiden Olsen’s goals, gave the Warriors a 4-0 after the first period.

“I definitely saw some improvement from where we were a week ago,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said. “Just with some of our positioning and we moved the puck better than we did last week which is great.”

Brainerd's goalie Andrew Kargel blocks the puck against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Atwater opened the second period with her second goal followed by Aiden Olsen completing his hat trick with nine minutes left.

“I’ve seen in both practices and games that Cadence has become more vocal,” Person said. “She’s just shown more leadership and we couldn’t be more happy with where we are at with her.”

Caleb Keran’s goal with 4:15 left in the second period gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead after two periods.

Atwater opened the third period like she did the first two with a goal 17 seconds in. She added her fourth goal with 12:15 left followed by Keran’s second goal to put the Warriors into double figures.

Brainerd held a 32-14 shots advantage with goalie Andrew Kargel notching 14 saves. Person credited Atwater with helping the defense get the shutout.

“Cadence has been really good moving back,” he said. “She’s done a nice job of controlling the floor. I thought Andrew looked good on the net. The couple of times they rushed him he handled it very well.”

Brainerd is home again Monday, Jan. 23, against Anoka.

“We just need to be more aggressive around the net,” Person said. “There are opportunities that we are not taking advantage of down there.”

Brainerd's Aiden Ulness maneuvers the puck against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Brainerd's Aiden Ulness maneuvers the puck against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Maple Grove 0 0 0 — 0

Brainerd 4 3 3 — 10

First period: Brd-Cadence Atwater (Aiden Olsen) 10:09, Brd-Aiden Olsen (Summer Headlee, Owen Olson) 4:43, Brd-Aiden Olsen (Owen Olsen) 4:10, Brd-Owen Olsen (Aiden Ulness) 3:00

Second period: Brd-Atwater (Hunter Zilka) 12:58, Brd-Aiden Olsen (Ulness) 9:05, Brd-Caleb Keran (Khloe VanNorman, Aiden Olsen) 4:15

Third period: Brd-Atwater (Zilka, Owen Olsen) 14:43, Brd-Atwater (Owen Olsen) 12:15, Brd-Keran (Headlee) 5:05

Shots on goal: Brd 32, MG 14

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (14 saves)

Overall: Brd 2-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Anoka 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
