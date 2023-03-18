Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors notch 9-0 win in state quarters

BLOOMINGTON — It was a night of firsts for Brainerd’s Aiden Ulness and Khloe VanNorman Friday, March 17.

Both Ulness and VanNorman notched their first career goals in the quarterfinals of the adapted floor hockey state tournament to help the top-seeded Warriors earn a 9-0 win over No. 4 seed St. Paul Humboldt at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

“We were able to put a couple of our starters in two different lines and then we ran some of the newer players on each of those lines,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said. “We let them move the puck around and that gave everyone a chance to get a lot of minutes which is good.”

Ulness recorded a hat trick to lead the Warriors in scoring while VanNorman added two goals in the second period.

Summer Headlee tallied two second-period goals for the Warriors, as they move to 9-0 and will face No. 3 seed Anoka-Hennepin in the semifinals 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

“We were never not in control of the game, which was good,” Person said. “We started slow, but midway through the first period we got the rust out and started to play a lot better.”

Aiden Olsen got the scoring started for the Warriors with a goal 2:45 into the game. It would be Olsen’s only goal, but he dished three assists for the Warriors.

Ulness found the net twice in the first period as did Cadence Atwater to put the Warriors up 4-0.

Brainerd outshot the Hawks 43-6 with goalie Andrew Kargel recording six saves.

If the Warriors beat Anoka-Hennepin in the semifinals Saturday morning, they will play in the finals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve got a couple games in with Anoka this year and they have a senior who is a fast, physical player,” Person said. “We just need to do what we can to shut him down and put goals up quick, so we can rest some players and be ready for the finals.”

Brainerd's Aiden Ulness smiles in the adapted floor hockey state quarterfinals against St. Paul Humboldt Friday, March 17, 2023, at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

St. Paul Humboldt 0 0 0 — 0

Brainerd 4 4 1 — 9

First period: Brd-Aiden Olsen (Landon Brotherton) 2:45, Brd-Aiden Ulness (Owen Olsen) 10:50, Brd-Ulness 13:47, Brd-Cadence Atwater (Aiden Olsen) 14:00

Second period: Khloe VanNorman (Aiden Olsen) 8:12, Brd-Summer Headlee (Aiden Olsen, VanNorman) 8:42, Brd-Headlee (Atwater) 10:05, VanNorman (Headlee) 12:00

Third period: Brd-Ulness 9:30Shots on goal: Brd 43, H 6

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (6 saves); H-McKenzie Green (34 saves)

Overall: Brd 9-0. Next: Brainerd vs. Anoka-Hennepin 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

