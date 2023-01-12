Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors start season with huge win over Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE — Brainerd’s Aiden Olson scored five goals in the Warriors 9-2 win over Robbinsdale Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Owen Olson recorded three assists and scored two goals in the win. Cadence Atwater tallied two assists.

Caleb Keran and Hunter Zilka also had goals in the win.

Brainerd scored three in the first period, four in the second and two in the third.

The Warriors outshot Robbinsdale 46-17 with Andrew Kargel notching 15 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robbinsdale 0 1 1 — 2

Brainerd 3 4 2 — 9

First period: Brd-Aiden Olson (Owen Olson) 6:25, Brd-Aiden Olson (Hunter Zilka) 8:30, Brd-Aiden Olson (Owen Olson) 14:43

Second period: Brd-Caleb Keran (Cadence Atwater) 3:55, R-Jose Leon Estrada 6:31, Brd-Owen Olson (Atwater) 13:36, Brd-Owen Olson 14:07, Brd-Aiden Olson (Owen Olson) 14:41

Third period: R-Jose Leon Estrada 7:20, Brd-Zilka 11:43, Brd-Aiden Olson 12:00

Shots on goal: Brd 46, R 17

Goalies: Brd-Andrew Kargel (15 saves); R-Junior Dockter (35 saves)