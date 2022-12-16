Alpine Ski: Warriors return 2 state skiers from both boys’ and girls’ teams

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors head coach Jim Ruttger enters his 34th season with a lot of talent.

Last year, Ruttger’s boys’ team finished fourth in state which was the best finish in program history for the boys.

On the girls’ side, the two girls who reached state last year return in juniors Calia Chaney and Lauren Kalenberg.

Chaney finished 23rd at last year’s state meet in 1:24.36 with Kalenberg right behind her in 24th in 1:24.59 — both were All-State finishes.

The two returning boys skiers from the state team are senior captains Parker Linn and Gavin Hoelzel.

Hoelzel just missed the cutline for All-State last year when he finished 27th in 1:21.70. Linn placed 40th in 1:24.16.

“I don’t think anyone works harder on the team than Gavin,” Ruttger said. “He’s a super hard worker in the weight room. We didn’t get on the hill for the first three or four weeks in the season. All of our captains have done a good job organizing our kids. Gavin is just an animal in the weight room and has really set the bar high. Parker is just an amazing natural talent. He, maybe, doesn’t have to work as hard because he is so gifted.”

Alpine ski captains Parker Linn, left, Lauren Kalenberg, Calia Chaney and Gavin Hoelzel

Garrett Krantz is the other senior on the boys’ roster Junior Peter Breitbach is a skier Ruttger has been impressed with.

“It’s going to be an interesting season to see what kids rise to those four,” Ruttger said. “From what we have seen so far we are very excited. I don’t think we are going to lose any ground from where we left off last year.”

Sophomores Drew Cline and Jagger Klecatsky could work their way into the scoring lineup for the Warriors.

“(Cline) is one of those kids who is strong and fast when he stays on the course,” Ruttger said. “He’s been a little inconsistent in prior years, but he has been skiing just phenomenal in practice and I think we are going to see some great results out of him. (Klecatsky’s) skills are improving rapidly and he could be in contention.”

Ruttger is excited about the seventh-grade boys on the roster. Jacob Halbur, Elijah Hayes, Quinnton Meyer and Reed Sampson all enter their first year.

“They’ve been chomping at the bit to be on our team,” Ruttger said. “Jacob Halbur and Reef Sampson we can already tell by how they ski they are going to give some of our sophomores and juniors a run for their money. Just really amazing skill sets for seventh graders.”

For the girls, Ruttger said they are lucky to have amazing athletes like Chaney and Kalenberg.

“You saw Calia Chaney’s name all over the place this fall with cross-country,” he said. “I think she knows running is her post high school ticket, but she just has a blast skiing. Lauren has been All-State before and has a lot of state experience. Both of those girls are going to be contenders for the podium every single meet.”

Ruttger said the challenge for the girls' side is figuring out who the four will be to score for them.

“We have some work to do to be competitive in our section,” he said.

Eighth-grader Piper Grillo is one skier who Ruttger said could be right in there with Chaney and Kalenberg.

“She has a high set of skills,” Ruttger said. “She grew about four or five inches over the summer. She is very coachable and we are going to see huge results from her this year.”

Sophomore Teagan Hartwig is someone Ruttger said could crack the lineup for the Warrior girls.

“She took last year off and came back this year and is skiing really well,” Ruttger said. “I think she is going to be in contention for one of those spots.”

Senior Emilija Dreimane is a new skier to the team as a foreign exchange student from Latvian.

“She has been a recreational skier and has never done any racing before,” Ruttger said. “But she loves skiing and skis a lot and we are trying to convert her from a recreational skier to a racer.”

Freshman Svea Streeter is another recreational skier, who Ruttger is working with to become a racer.

“It’s a whole different ball game,” he said. “The skills are there and I think we will see dramatic improvements from all our skiers this year and we will just have to see who breaks out.”

The Warriors open their season Friday, Dec. 16, at the Wild Mountain Invite. They are home at Ski Gull twice this season on Dec. 30 and Jan. 30.

“Our first big test every year is this Wild Mountain Invite,” Ruttger said. “Usually there are 24 to 25 teams who race at that meet. So we will try to figure out who our best six are.”

Boys roster

Seniors: Gavin Hoelzel, Garrett Krantz, Parker Linn

Juniors: Peter Breitbach

Sophomores: Drew Cline, Derek Halbur, Jagger Klecatsky

Freshmen: Ethan Hiebert

Eighth-Grader: Beau Thuringer, Camden Esser, Ari Sibbert

Seventh-Grader: Jacob Halbur, Elijah Hayes, Quinnton Meyer, Reef Sampson

Girls roster

Seniors: Emilija Dreimane

Juniors: Calia Chaney, Lauren Kalenberg

Sophomores: Kaleah Esser

Freshmen: Teagan Hartwig, Svea Streeter

Eighth-Grader: Piper Grillo

Seventh-Grader: Katja Yliniemi

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 16: at Wild Mountain Invite, 9 a.m.

Dec. 30: Brainerd Christmas Break Invite at Ski Gull, 10 a.m.

Jan. 5: St. Cloud Invite at Powder Ridge, TBA

Jan. 9: Detroit Mountain Invite, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14: MLK Invite at Giants Ridge, TBA

Jan. 24: Lake Conference Invite at Buck Hill, TBA

Jan. 27: Wild Mountain Hill Murray Invite, TBA

Jan. 30: Brainerd Invite at Ski Gull, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: Section 5 Meet at Wild Mountain, TBA

Feb. 14: State Alpine Ski Meet at Giant Ridge, TBA

Alpine skiing

Head coach: Jim Ruttger, 34th season

2021-22 boys finish: Second in Section 5, fourth in state

2021-22 girls finish: Fifth in Section 5

Returning Boys state entrant: Gavin Hoelzel, Parker Linn

Returning Girls state entrant: Lauren Kalenberg, Calia Chaney

Boys captains: Gavin Helzel, Parker Linn

Girls captains: Lauren Kalenberg, Calia Chaney

Assistant coaches: Tom Burton, Andy Rangen, David Ude, Eric Charpentier

Volunteer coaches: Jenny Halbur, Clint Meyer

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.