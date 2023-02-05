99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Alpine Skiing: Brainerd combines to win Afton Alps Invite

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Afton Alps Friday, Feb. 3.

Calia Chaney
Calia Chaney
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 07:54 PM
AFTON — Calia Chaney finished sixth with a 1:06.1 as the Brainerd Warrior girls’ placed seventh as a team at the Afton Alps Invitational Friday, Feb. 3.

Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th at 1:09.26 and Piper Grillo placed 18th.

The Brainerd boys’ team also placed seventh with Gavin Hoelzel’s 11th-place time of 1:04.85 leading the way.

Parker LInn finished 25th and Derek Halbur 34th for Brainerd, which finished first in the coed standings.

Boys team scores: 1-Hastings 632, 2-Woodbury 573, 3-Stillwater 567, 4-Orono 540, 5-Mahtomedi 491, 6-Eagan-Eastview 468, 7-Brainerd 456, 8-East Ridge 446, 9-Northfield 403, 10-Mounds Park Academy 391, 11-St. Croix Prep 350, 12-St. Cloud Breakaways 335, 13-St. Paul Academy and Summit School 307, 14-Roseville 233, 15-PWER 180

Individual winner: Cash Jaeger (Stillwater) 57.67

Brainerd results: 11-Gavin Hoelzel 1:04.85, 25-Parker Linn 1:07.34, 34-Derek Halbur 1:09.24, 47-Jagger Klecatsky 1:12.32, 48-Garrett Krantz 1:12.32, 92-Peter Breitbach 1:33.23, 104-Drew Cline 1:56.72

Girls team scores: 1-Stillwater 617, 2-St. Cloud Breakaways 554,3-St. Croix Prep 534, 4-Northfield 534, 5-Eagan/Eastview 498, 6-Woodbury 474, 7-Brainerd 449, 8-East Ridge 439, 9-Hastings 427, 10-St.Paul Alpine Ski Team 384, 11-Oreno 369, 12-Mahtomedi 365, 13-Park 178, 13-Roseville 178, 15-Mounds Park Academy 140

Individual winner: Maycie Neubauer (Stillwater) 1:04.19

Brainerd results: 6-Calia Chaney 1:06.1, 11-Lauren Kalenberg 1:09.26, 18-Piper Grillo 1:10.14, 69-Teagan Hartwig 1:26.92, 75-Katja Yliniemi 1:29.31, 86-Emilija Dreimane 1:35.85, 93-Svea Streeter 1:43.23

Next: Brainerd in Section 5 Finals at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls Tuesday, Feb. 7.

