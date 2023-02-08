99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Alpine Skiing: Chaney advances, Warrior boys’ fifth

The Brainerd Warriors compted in the Section 5 finals Tuesday, Feb. 7.

By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 09:01 PM
TAYLORS FALLS — For the third-straight year, Calia Chaney is headed to state.

The Brainerd Warrior placed seventh Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Section 5 Championship at Wild Mountain to advance.

Chaney posted a 1:08.03 combined score. She opened with a 10th-place 31.90, but then skied the seventh-fastest second run with a 36.13 to climb to seventh overall.

“Calia was awesome,” Warriors head coach Jim Ruttger said. “She had a great second run. The course suited her. It’s a difficult hill for smaller skiers because there is so much flatness. There’s a part that actually goes uphill before you tip over onto the pitch. She just obviously wanted another opportunity to get to state and that happened quite easily”

The top two teams and the top 10 individuals who are not on those teams advance to state.

Chaney’s finish helped the Brainerd girls to 11th place. The Warriors were without fellow state veteran Lauren Kalenberg.

Piper Grillo posted the 21st fastest first run, but couldn’t finish the second run.

Brainerd’s Gavin Hoelzel placed 18th overall on the boys’ side to lead the Warriors to fifth place. He was the final spot not to advance to state as he finished 11th among skiers not on first-place Minnetonka and second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

“Gavin finished in 1:04.98 and the skier just ahead of him came in at 1:04.62,” Ruttger said. “He was disappointed. He felt he had those few 10ths of a second in him and maybe made up for it. We were really anticipating that he would advance and Parker (Linn) would have a good shot at it.”

Hoelzel opened with the 19th-fastest first run and recorded the 17th-fastest second run for his combined time of 1:04.98.

Linn finished 26th in 1:06.97. Drew Cline was .05 seconds behind Linn in 27th place. Garrett Krantz rounded out Brainerd’s scoring with a 36th-place finish.

“I’m not going to take anything away from a fifth-place finish today because the competition was crazy good down there. To come in fifth out of the 20-some teams that were there and the teams that we came out ahead of it, it was a pretty impressive showing for us even though we didn’t advance as a team to state.”

Boys team scores: 1-Minnetonka 398, 2-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 345, 3-Orono 345, 4-Blake 333, 5-Brainerd 317, 6-Wayzata 317, 7-Hopkins 293, 8-Breck 275, 9-Anandale 258, 10-Northwest Alpine 242, 11-Lakes Area 232, 12-Mound Westtonka 211, 13-Robbinsdale-Armstrong 181, 14-Detroit Lakes 181, 15-St. Cloud Breakaways 179, 16-Champlin Park 155, 17-DeLaSalle 139

Individual winner: Josh Nelson (West Lutheran) 59.23

Brainerd results: 18-Gavin Hoelzel 1:04.98, 26-Parker Linn 1:06.97, 27-Drew Cline 1:07.04, 36-Garrett Krantz 1:08.62, 42-Derek Halbur 1:10.20, 82-Peter Breitbach 1:32.97

Girls team scores: 1-St. Cloud Breakawys 405, 2-Blake 393, 3-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 370, 4-Wayzata 365, 5-Minnetonka 360, 6-Hopkins 354, 7-Detroit Lakes 340, 8-Mound Westonka 306, 9-Orono 297, 10-Breck 268, 11-Brainerd 228, 12-Champlin Park 208, 13-Lakes Area 208, 14-Annandale 185, 15-DeLaSalle 176, 16-St. Louis Park 173, 17-Robbinsdale Armstrong 162, 18-Northwest Alpine 75

Individual winner: Ella Dols (St. Cloud Breakaways) 1:04.5

Brainerd results: 7-Calia Chaney 1:08.03, 60-Teagan Hartwig 1:30.98, 70-Katja Yliniemi 1:34.39, 83-Svea Streeter 1:45.11, 84-Emilija Dreimane 1:45.33, Piper Grillo DNF

Next: State meet at Giants Ridge Resort, Biwabik, 10 a.m. Feb. 14.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSALPINE SKIING
