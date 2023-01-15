Alpine Skiing: Chaney captures a title in Sunrise MLK race

BIAWAK — Brainerd’s Calia Chaney won the Sunrise Girls MLK Alpine ski race at Giants Ridge with a 1:16.1 time Saturday, Jan. 14.

Lauren Kalenberg finished sixth in both the sunrise and sunset races. Chaney was 27th in the sunset race.

Gavin Hoelzel finished fifth in the boys sunrise race and sixth in the sunset race. As a team the boys finished third in the sunrise race and fourth in the sunset race.

Sunrise Results

Boys team scores: 1-Hastings 439, 2-CCSB 431, 3-Stillwater 423, 4-Brainerd 393

Individual winner: Cash Jaeger (Stillwater) 1:14.19

Brainerd results: 5-Gavin Hoelzel 1:22.9, 12-Parker Linn 1:24.47, 17-Drew Cline 1:25.83 34-Peter Breitbach 1:32.79, 79-Jagger Klecatsky 1:51.63

Girls Results

Individual winner: Calia Chaney (Brd) 1:16.1

Brainerd results: 1-Chaney 1:16.1, 6-Lauren Kalenberg 1:17.99

Sunset Results

Individual winner: Jackson Reents (Hastings) 1:17.81

Brainerd results: 6-Gavin Hoelzel 1:22.9, 17-Drew Cline 1:127.13, 19-Parker Linn 1:27.79, 33-Garrett Krantz 1:33.12, 43-Jagger Klecatsky 1:36.6, 57-Peter Breitbach 1:41.26.

Girls Results

Individual winner: Caitlyn Bumpers (Eagan) 1:21.29