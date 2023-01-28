STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Alpine Skiing: Chaney records top 5 finish

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Hill-Murray Invite Friday, Jan. 27.

Calia Chaney
Calia Chaney
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 08:31 PM
TAYLORS FALLS — Calia Chaney recorded a fifth-place 1:04.32 for the Brainerd Warriors girls’ who finished 17th Friday, Jan. 27, in the Hill-Murray Invite at Wild Mountain.

The Brainerd boys placed 14th and were led by Parker Linn’s 21st-place time of 1:04.16. Derek Halbur placed 23rd followed by Peter Breitbach in 81st and Gavin Hoelzel in 91st. Hoelzel suffered a tough Red Course finish despite posting the fourth-fastest time on the Blue Course.

Chaney skied the fourth-fastest time on both runs with a 29.97 on the Red Course and a 34.35 on the Blue Course. Lauren Kalenberg was disqualified on her second run after posting the 11th fastest time on the Red Course.

Teagan Hartwig placed 89th with Emilijah Dreimane in 93rd and Sva Steeter in 94th.

Boys team scores: 1-Blane 450, 2-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 438, 3-Minneapolis Washburn 424, 4-Minneapolis Southwest 373, 5-Blake 363, 6-Lakeville North 340, 7-Bloomington 337, 8-Spectrum 334, 9-Hill-Murray 325, 10-Mahtomedi 321, 11-MAST 293, 12-St. Cloud 284, 13-Annandale 277, 14-Brainerd 268, 15-Blaine 266.5, 16-Detroit Lakes 240.5, 17-DeLaSalle 205.5, 18-Chaska 177, 19-St. Paul Alpine 173, 20-Academy of Holy Angels 80

Individual winner: Simon McMahon (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 58.77

Brainerd results: 21-Parker Linn 1:04.16, 23-Derek Halbur 1:04.5, 81-Peter Breitbach 1:19.44, 91-Gavin Hoelzel 1:28.7, 101-Drew Cline 1:34.51

Girls team scores: 1-St. Cloud 424(29 tiebreaker), 2-Minneapolis Washburn 424(34 tiebreaker), 3-Hill-Murray 424(78 tiebreaker), 4-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 417, 5-Blake 398, 6-Minneapolis Southwest 378, 7-Mahtomedi 328, 8-Spectrum 307, 9-MAST 303, 10-Blaine 303, 11-Chaska/Chanhassen 287, 12-Detroit Lakes 267, 13-St. Paul Alpine 266, 14-Visitation 265, 15-Lakeville North 263, 16-Bloomington 247, 17-Brainerd 203, 18-Annandale 171, 19-DeLaSalle 10, 20-Academy of Holy Angels 48

Individual winner: Grace Horejsi (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 1:03.42

Brainerd results:5-Calia Chaney 1:04.32, 89-Teagan Hartwig 1:33.96, 93-Emilijah Dreimane 1:37.98, 94-Svea Steeter 1:43.06, 99-Katja Yliniemi 1:48.68

Next: Brainerd hosts Warrior Invite at Mount Ski Gull 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

