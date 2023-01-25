STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Alpine Skiing: Chaney tops podium, Warrior boys 4th

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Lakes Conference at Buck Hill.

Calia Chaney
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 09:27 PM
BURNSVILLE — Calia Chaney’s combined time of 48.31 tied her for first place as the Brainerd Warriors girls placed seventh and the Warrior boys fourth in the Lake Conference Invite Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Buck Hill.

Brainerd’s boys were led by Gavin Hoetzel’s fourth place 47.67. Parker Linn captured 11th and Derek Halbur finished 19th with a time of 51.29.

Lauren Kalenberg posted a ninth-place 51.19 for the girls.

Boys team scores: 1-Minnetonka 358, 2-Wayzata 302, 3-Edina 298, 4-Brainerd 284.5, 5-Eden Prairie 247, 6-Hopkins 199

Individual winner: Stephen Reddington (Mtk) 44.92

Brainerd results: 4-Gavin Hoetzel 47.67, 11-Parker Linn 49.34, 19-Derek Haibur 51.29, 28-Garrett Krantz 53.11, 29-Jagger Klecatsky 53.20, 32-Ethan Hiebert 56.23, 43-Beau Thuringer 63.11, 51-Reef Sampson 67.85, 55-Peter Breitbach 73.49, 60-Jacob Halbur 82.25, 70-Ari Sibbert DQ, 73-Drew Cline DNF

Girls team scores: 1-Minnetonka 331.5, 2-Wayzata 299, 3-Hopkins 297, 4-Edina 243, 5-St. Louis Park 236, 6-Eden Prairie 231, 7-Brainerd 205.5

Individual winner: Calia Chaney (Brd) 48.31, Stella Stinnett (Mtk) 48.31

Brainerd results: 9-Lauren Kalenberg 51.19, 26-Piper Grillo 55.77, 46-Teagan Hartwig 65.56, 58-Katja Yliniemi 69.83, 62-Svea Streeter 79.34, 63-Emilijah Dreimane 79.53

Next: Brainerd in Hill-Murray Invite at Wild Mountain Friday, Jan. 27.

