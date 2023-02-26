Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel, Chaney named MVPs

BRAINERD — Gavin Hoelzel was named the boys’ team Most Valuable Player and Calia Chaney landed the Most Valuable Player for the girls’ team at the Brainerd Warriors season-ending banquet Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Calia Chaney

The Most improved skiers were Ari Sibbert and Katja Yliniemi.

Jacob Halbu was named the junior varsity Skier of the Year.

Next year’s captains were also announced. Leading the boys’ team will be Peter Breitbach and Drew Cline. Chaney and Lauren Kalenberg were named girls’ team captains.