Sports Prep

Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel, Chaney named MVPs

The Brainerd Warriors held their end-of-season banquet.

Gavin Hoelzel
By Dispatch staff report
February 26, 2023 03:57 AM

BRAINERD — Gavin Hoelzel was named the boys’ team Most Valuable Player and Calia Chaney landed the Most Valuable Player for the girls’ team at the Brainerd Warriors season-ending banquet Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Calia Chaney

The Most improved skiers were Ari Sibbert and Katja Yliniemi.

Jacob Halbu was named the junior varsity Skier of the Year.

Next year’s captains were also announced. Leading the boys’ team will be Peter Breitbach and Drew Cline. Chaney and Lauren Kalenberg were named girls’ team captains.

By Dispatch staff report
