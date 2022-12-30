Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel, Warrior boys ski to the top of podium

LAKE SHORE — Just as the sun will come up tomorrow, you can bet Gavin Hoelzel’s name will be at or near the top of most competitions.

Case in point, Hoelzel threw down the fastest time for each of the two runs to win the Warrior Christmas Break Invite and lead the Brainerd Warriors boys’ to first place Friday, Dec. 30, at Mount Ski Gull.

Hoelzel opened with a 21.86 on his first run which was .4 seconds faster than the second-place skier -- Lincoln Heath of Hopkins.

The two finished first and second on the second run as well with Hoelzel posting a 22.72 to Heath’s 22.81. That gave Hoelzel the individual top spot.

“It’s pretty important to have a guy like Gavin,” Warriors head coach Jim Ruttger said. “It’s such an unforgiving sport. Even the guys who you think you can count on all the time will have issues from time to time, but Gavin has been very consistent for us.

“He was the first skier down the course and led from the very beginning. It’s fun because there are so many guys on this team that are right on his heels. It’s gotten to be a friendly competition between Gavin and the other guys.”

Brainerd also flexed its depth Friday.

Drew Cline posted a third-place 45.66 with the fourth and third fastest runs. Derek Halbur placed sixth in 48.20 and Jagger Klecatsky finished seventh for his first time as a varsity scorer. Klecatsky finished in 48.35, but right behind him was Garrett Krantz who finished ninth in 49.15. Peter Breictbach was 12th in 49.9.

Brainerd Warrior Drew Cline skies through a gate Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in the Warrior Alpine Christmas Break Invite at Mount Ski Gull. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“Jagger is one, who just in the last couple of weeks just has made huge strides,” Ruttger said. “We’re seeing some good results. He’s coachable and he works hard. We’re going to continue to see good results from him for the rest of the season.

“For most of our guys, this was their first competition of the year. We only skied six at Wild Mountain. Jagger didn’t ski there. I don’t think Derek skied at Wild either.”

The Warriors won the invite by 29 points even without returning start meet participant Parker Linn who didn’t compete Friday.

“In a lot of ways, I think we’re a more solid team than last year’s,” Ruttger said. “Last year was our best result ever in terms of the postseason with a fourth place at state. We’re really pretty deep through our six skiers. Drew Cline is the one who has been a real surprise. We knew he could be fast. We saw that occasionally from him last year. At Wild and now at this meet, he’s just done really well for us. He’s putting up some of the fastest times at our practices so as we see him get more consistent that crew can do really well for us.”

For the Warrior girls, things started out hot and then quickly faded.

After the opening run, Brainerd was sitting first, second and third as Calia Chaney posted a first-place 22.71 followed by Lauren Kalenberg’s second-place 22.80 and Piper Grilo’s third-place 23.31. Teagan Hartwig skied the 20th fastest time on the first run to position Brainerd well for the second run.

Brainerd Warrior Alpine skier Piper Grilo skies through a gate Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Warrior Alpine Christmas Break Invite at Mount Ski Gull. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

As good as the first run was the second run was not.

Kalenberg and Hartwig weren’t able to post a time. Chaney missed a gate and finished 11th overall.

“You need four and when your one, two and four skiers go down it’s pretty hard,” Ruttger said. “We only had five girls in our run order so we were not on all cylinders. But that’s all right. It’s early in the season and we’ll get there.”

Grilo was the only girl left standing as she threw down the second fastest time for the second run and placed second overall. She was just .13 seconds away from the individual champion Abby Wright of St. Cloud who won with a 47.59.

“Every meet and every practice last year you rarely ever saw Piper ski out of the course,” Ruttger said. “She was just very steady for us. Her skills are developing. She’s gotten bigger and stronger since last season and she’s right on the heels of Calia and Lauren. Those three on any given day could reach the podium.”

Boys team scores: 1-Brainerd 171, 2-Lakes Area 142, 3-Hopkins 140, 4-Breakaways 125, 5-Detroit Lakes 77

Individual winner: Gavin Hoelzel (Brainerd) 44.58

Brainerd results: 3-Drew Cline 45.66, 6-Derek Halbur 48.20, 7-Jagger Kelecatsky 48.35, 9-Garrett Krantz 49.15, 12-Peter Breitbach 49.9, 23-Beau Thuringer 58.11, 26-Elijah Hayes 1:13.97, 27-Quinnton Meyer 1:15.46, 29-Camden Esser 1:32.61

Girls team scores: 1-Hopkins 127, 2-Detroit Lakes 117, 3-St. Cloud Breakaways 104, 4-Brainerd 63, 5-Lakes Area 49

Individual winner: Abby Wright (Breakaway) 47.59

Brainerd results: 2-Piper Grilo 47.72, 11-Calia Chaney 57.13

Next: Brainerd in St. Cloud Invite at Powder Ridge 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

