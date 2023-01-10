99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel wins again for 1st-place Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors competed at the Detroit Lakes Invite Monday, Jan. 9.

By Dispatch staff report
January 09, 2023 10:24 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Gavin Hoelzel added another individual championship to his resume as he posted a first-place 42.89 to lead the Brainerd Warrior boys to first in the Detroit Lakes Invite Monday, Jan. 9, at Detroit Mountain.

Parker Linn finished sixth followed by Peter Breitbach in ninth and Derek Halbur in 10th place.

Calia Chaney tied for second for the third-place Warrior girls’ team.

Chaney posted a time of 47.15 just ahead of teammate Lauren Kalenberg’s fourth-place 47.86. Piper Grillo finished seventh and Katja Yliniemi placed 24th.

Boys team scores: 1-Brainerd 130, 2-Lakes Area 116, 3-Brekaways 108, 4-Annandale 100, 5-Detroit Lakes 89

Individual winner: Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 42.89

Brainerd results: 6-Parker Linn 46.06, 9-Peter Breitbach 47.84, 10-Derek Halbur 47.99, 17-Garrett Krantz 49.6, 18-Ethan Hiebert 49.86, 29-Jagger Klecatsky 50.74, 37-Drew Cline 1:35.87

Girls team scores: 1-Breakaways 124.5, 2-Detroit Lakes 114, 3-Brainerd 110.5, 4-Lakes Area 94, 5-Annandale 72

Individual winner: Abby Wright (Breakaways) 47.11

Brainerd results: 2T-Calia Chaney 47.15, 4-Lauren Kalenberg 47.86, 7-Piper Grillo 52.62, 24-Katja Yliniemi 1:07.39, 26-Emilijah Dreimane 1:11.65, 30-Svea Streeter 1:13.83, 35-Teagan Hartwig 1:35.52

Next: Brainerd in Rock Ridge Invite at Giants Ridge Saturday, Jan. 14.

