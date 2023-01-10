Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel wins again for 1st-place Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors competed at the Detroit Lakes Invite Monday, Jan. 9.
DETROIT LAKES — Gavin Hoelzel added another individual championship to his resume as he posted a first-place 42.89 to lead the Brainerd Warrior boys to first in the Detroit Lakes Invite Monday, Jan. 9, at Detroit Mountain.
Parker Linn finished sixth followed by Peter Breitbach in ninth and Derek Halbur in 10th place.
Calia Chaney tied for second for the third-place Warrior girls’ team.
Chaney posted a time of 47.15 just ahead of teammate Lauren Kalenberg’s fourth-place 47.86. Piper Grillo finished seventh and Katja Yliniemi placed 24th.