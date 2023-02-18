Alpine skiing: Mount Ski Gull junior team competes
The Mount Ski Gull Junior Alpine team competed at Lutsen.
LUTSEN — Haddy Holbrook registered the top place for the Mount Ski Gull Junior Alpine race team Sunday, Feb. 5, during the Northland Junior Race Series at Lutsen.
Holbrook finished third in the girls’ 10-11 age group with a time of 50.88. She was followed by Kelsey Pape in fifth and Gabi Burton in 11th.
Elliot Noskowiak placed 8th in the boys’ 8-9 division and NikoFreking was 10th in the boys’ 12-13 age group.
Teams from Duluth, Detroit Mountain, Mont Du Lac, Lutsen, Giants Ridge and Mount Ski Gull.