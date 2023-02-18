Alpine skiing: Mount Ski Gull junior team competes

LUTSEN — Haddy Holbrook registered the top place for the Mount Ski Gull Junior Alpine race team Sunday, Feb. 5, during the Northland Junior Race Series at Lutsen.

Holbrook finished third in the girls’ 10-11 age group with a time of 50.88. She was followed by Kelsey Pape in fifth and Gabi Burton in 11th.

Elliot Noskowiak placed 8th in the boys’ 8-9 division and NikoFreking was 10th in the boys’ 12-13 age group.

Teams from Duluth, Detroit Mountain, Mont Du Lac, Lutsen, Giants Ridge and Mount Ski Gull.

Mount Ski Gull results

Boys 8-9: 8-Elliot Noskowiak 1:08.48, 11-Thomas Grover 1:13.95, 17-Harvey Ruttger 1:25.24

Boys 10-11: 23-Charlie Ruttger 1:17.52, 25-Bennett Isaacson 1:25.43

Boys 12-13: 10-Niko Freking