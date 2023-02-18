99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Alpine skiing: Mount Ski Gull junior team competes

The Mount Ski Gull Junior Alpine team competed at Lutsen.

BD-Alpine Graph.jpg
February 18, 2023 05:57 AM

LUTSEN — Haddy Holbrook registered the top place for the Mount Ski Gull Junior Alpine race team Sunday, Feb. 5, during the Northland Junior Race Series at Lutsen.

Holbrook finished third in the girls’ 10-11 age group with a time of 50.88. She was followed by Kelsey Pape in fifth and Gabi Burton in 11th.

Elliot Noskowiak placed 8th in the boys’ 8-9 division and NikoFreking was 10th in the boys’ 12-13 age group.

Teams from Duluth, Detroit Mountain, Mont Du Lac, Lutsen, Giants Ridge and Mount Ski Gull.

Mount Ski Gull results

Boys 8-9: 8-Elliot Noskowiak 1:08.48, 11-Thomas Grover 1:13.95, 17-Harvey Ruttger 1:25.24

Boys 10-11: 23-Charlie Ruttger 1:17.52, 25-Bennett Isaacson 1:25.43

Boys 12-13: 10-Niko Freking

Girls 10-11: 3-Haddy Holbrook 50.88, 5-Kelsey Pape 53.25, 11-Cabi Burton 56.14, 13-Clara Anderson 47.05

What To Read Next
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pioneers collect overtime win over Little Falls
February 17, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Road Crew headed to state
February 17, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Flyers tab road win over Pierz
February 17, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report