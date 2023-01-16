99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Alpine Skiing: Mount Ski Gull team collects 3 1sts

Mount Ski Gull Alpine team competed at Mont Du Lac.

By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 05:22 PM
SUPERIOR, Wisconsin — Kaleb Pape, Natalie Lunemann and Derek Halbur were first-place finishes in their respective age groups for the Mount Ski Gull Alpine ski team during the season-opening event Jan. 8 at Mont Du Lac.

The team had 29 skiers compete in the dual giant slalom run event.

Kaleb Pape won the boys’ 6-7 age group with a time of 1:20.1.

Lunemann won the girls’ 8-9 age bracket with a 1:06.3.

Halbur capped off the winning ways with a 56.77 to win the boys’ 12-13 age division.

Mount Ski Gull is hosting the next event Sunday, Jan. 22.

Mount Ski Gull results

Boys’ 6-7: 1-Kaleb Pape 1:20.1, 4-Lucas Pape 1:33.4

Girls 8-9: 1-Natalie Lunemann 1:06.3, 12-Tha Ude 1:21.5, 13-Harper Brekken 1:27.8

Boys 8-9: 2-Alex Pape 1:04.3, 4-Henry Torfin 1:10.5, 5-Mac Thuringer 1:11.4, 6-Elliot Noskowiak 1:11.4, 7-Phillip Majka 1:12.5, 13-Oliver Pieper 1:17.6

Girls 10-11: 4-Clara Anderson 1:01.1, 6-Kelsey Pape 1:02.3, 12-Cabi Burton 1:05.1

Boys 10-11: 2-Ezra Noskowiak 56.74, 6-Hudson Brekken 1:00.3, 18-Norman Majka 1:10.0, 24-Charlie Ruttger 1:16.7, 26-Maxon Bussler 1:20.2, 29-Bennett Isaacson 1:25.6

Girls 12-13: 7-Grace Rangen 1:18.6

Boys 12-13: 3-Jacob Halbur 56.77, 6-Beau Thuringer 58.18, 9-Landon Hagen 1:01.7

