Alpine skiing: Mount Ski Gull team collects 5 wins
The Mount Ski Gull team competed at Giants Ridge.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BIWABIK — Mount Ski Gull collected five first-place finishes Jan. 29 during the Northland Junior Race Series event at Giants Ridge.
Kaleb Pape, Alex Pape, Reef Sampson and Derek Halbur were division winners on the boys’ side, while Jewel Benson won the girls' 8-9-year-old division.
In all, Mount Skill Gull had 28 athletes representing it with 12 reaching the medal podium, which went to the top six in each age category.
Mount Ski Gull results
Boys 6-7: 1-Kaleb Pape 1:34.8, 3-Lucas Pape 1:44.9
Boys 8-9: 1-Alex Pape 1:21.3, 5-Henry Torfin 1:28.7, 7-Phillip Majka 1:31.2, 10-Elliot Noskowiak 1:33.1, 11-Oliver Pieper 1:34.2, 18-Harvey Ruttger 1:48.52
Boys 10-11: 2-Hudson Brekken 1:18.7, 14-Norman Majka 1:37.0, 16-Charlie Ruttger 1:41.3, 18-Avery Moen 1:42.8, 21-Brady Bussler 1:48.4, 22-Bennett Isaacson 1:57.0
Boys 12-13: 1-Reef Sampson 1:10.4, 2-Jacob Halbur 1:14.2
Boys 14-15: 1-Derek Halbur 1:07.9
Girls 8-9: 1-Jewel Benson 1:25.3, 5-Harper Brekken 1:32.8, 9-Thea Ude 1:41.0
Girls 10-11: 4-Johanna Benson 1:19.6, 6-Kelsey Pape 1:21.9, 7-Clara Anderson 1:23.6, 16-Annika Singh 1:37.8
Girls 12-13: 8-Grace Rangen 1:35.3
Boys basketball teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4
Three area boys hockey teams hit the ice Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors faced the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, Feb. 4.