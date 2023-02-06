99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Alpine skiing: Mount Ski Gull team collects 5 wins

The Mount Ski Gull team competed at Giants Ridge.

BD-Alpine Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 04:14 PM
BIWABIK — Mount Ski Gull collected five first-place finishes Jan. 29 during the Northland Junior Race Series event at Giants Ridge.

Kaleb Pape, Alex Pape, Reef Sampson and Derek Halbur were division winners on the boys’ side, while Jewel Benson won the girls' 8-9-year-old division.

In all, Mount Skill Gull had 28 athletes representing it with 12 reaching the medal podium, which went to the top six in each age category.

Mount Ski Gull results

Boys 6-7: 1-Kaleb Pape 1:34.8, 3-Lucas Pape 1:44.9

Boys 8-9: 1-Alex Pape 1:21.3, 5-Henry Torfin 1:28.7, 7-Phillip Majka 1:31.2, 10-Elliot Noskowiak 1:33.1, 11-Oliver Pieper 1:34.2, 18-Harvey Ruttger 1:48.52

Boys 10-11: 2-Hudson Brekken 1:18.7, 14-Norman Majka 1:37.0, 16-Charlie Ruttger 1:41.3, 18-Avery Moen 1:42.8, 21-Brady Bussler 1:48.4, 22-Bennett Isaacson 1:57.0

Boys 12-13: 1-Reef Sampson 1:10.4, 2-Jacob Halbur 1:14.2

Boys 14-15: 1-Derek Halbur 1:07.9

Girls 8-9: 1-Jewel Benson 1:25.3, 5-Harper Brekken 1:32.8, 9-Thea Ude 1:41.0

Girls 10-11: 4-Johanna Benson 1:19.6, 6-Kelsey Pape 1:21.9, 7-Clara Anderson 1:23.6, 16-Annika Singh 1:37.8

Girls 12-13: 8-Grace Rangen 1:35.3

By Dispatch staff report
