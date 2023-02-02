Alpine Skiing: Mount Ski Gull team collects 7 wins

BRAINERD — Seven first-place finishes went to the Mount Ski Gull Junior Alpine team during the Northland Junior Race Series event Jan. 22, at Mount Ski Gull.

Derek Halbur won the boys 14-15 age bracket with other first-place finishes going to Jacob Halbur (12-13 boys), Johanna Benson (10-11 girls), Hudson Brekken (10-11 boys), Natalie Lunemann (8-9 girls), Alex Pape (8-9 boys) and Kaleb Pape (6-7 boys).

One hundred thirty four skiers competed at Mount Ski Gull with 54 of those coming from the Mount Skill Gull team.

The next event will be at Giants Ridge followed by a contest at Detroit Mountain.

Mount Ski Gull results

6-7 boys: 1-Kaleb Pape 1:00.8, 2-Lucas Pape 1:02.2, 7-Henry Moen 1:43.3

6-7 girls: 5-Emily Rowlette 1;13.9, 6-Franki Burton 1:17.7, 9-Brekken Parrish 1:25.6, 10-Aubree Marshall 1:26.4

8-9 boys: 1-Alex Pape 1:01.7, 3-Henry Torfin 1:13.5, 6-Max Thuringer 1:17.1, 8-Elliot Noskowiak 1:19.1, 10-Coln Schaefer 1:21.9, 13-Thomas Grover 1:23.7, 15-Oliver Pieper 1:30.2, 17-Harvey Ruttger 1:33.1

8-9 girls: 1-Natalie Lunemann 1:06.4, 2-Jewel Benson 1:09.4, 8-Thea Ude 1:18.0, 10-Harper Brekken 1:19.0, 12-Reagan O’Brien 1:23.2, 13-Anna Rowlette 1:37.0, 15-Lucy Marshall 1:52.3

10-11 boys: 1-Hudson Brekken 58.75, 4-Ezra Noskowiak 1:07.2, 10-Charlie Ruttger 1:17.8, 15-Avery Moen 1:23.4, 16-Maxon Bussler 1:26.4, 16-Norman Majka 1:27.0, 17-Bennett Isaacson 1:30.9

10-11 girls: 1-Johanna Benson 1:02.5, 4-Kelsey Pape 1:04.2, 5-Clara Anderson 1:05.1, 8-Haddy Holbrook 1:11.0, 10-Cabi Burton 1:12.7

12-13 boys: 1-Jacob Halbur 57.11, 5-Beau Thuringer 1:00.1, 7-Camden Esser 1:07.0, 8-Landon Hagen 1:09.7, 13-Gavin Gebhardt 1:40.9

12-13 girls: 3-Grace Rangen 1:14.8