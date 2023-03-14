Alpine Skiing: Mount Ski Gull wins the team title

LAKE SHORE — Four firsts and four seconds highlighted the Mount Ski Gull race team’s run to the team title Sunday, March 5, during the Northland Junior Race Series Championship at Mount Ski Gull.

It’s the first team title for Mount Ski Gull since 2015.

The Pape trifecta of Kaleb Pape, Lucas Pape and Alex Pape collected two gold and silver as Kaleb won the boys’ 6-7 age division followed by Lucas in second. Alex Pape won the boys’ 8-9 age group.

Ezra Noskowiak kept the winning going with a first-place time of 49.74 in the boys' 10-11 division. Hudson Brekken finished second with a 52.7.

Beau Thuringer posted a second-place time of 48.99 to clip teammate Jacob Halbur who raced to a fourth-place 49.73 in the boys’ 12-13 division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Derek Halbur rounded out the first-place finishes with a 45.0 combined time to win the boys’ 14-15 group.

On the girls’ side, Natalie Lunemann raced to a second-place 56.64 in the 8-9 age group. Emily Rowlette placed third in the girls' 6-7 bracket. And Clara Anderson finished fourth in the 10-11 age group just ahead of Kelsey Pape, who finished fifth.

The championship race consisted of two giant slalom runs down Paul Bunyan for all age groups. All racers were able to race but in order to place at championships they had to have competed in three NJRS races prior to championships.

Teams present at the championships were Detroit Mountain, Duluth, Giants Ridge, Lutsen, Mont Du Lac and Mount Ski Gull. Each year a different team hosts the championships.

There was a total of 158 racers on Sunday, 46 of those being from team Mount Ski Gull. Age ranges from five and under to racers 16 and older.

The season started in December with practices taking place Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. The NJRS races were held on Sundays starting in January. All teams in the NJRS league hosted one regular-season race that lead up to championships.

Mount Ski Gull results

Boys 6-7: 1-Kaleb Pape 1:04.4, 2-Lucas Pape 1:06.7, 6-Henry Moen 2:02.3

Boys 8-9: Alex Pape 53.24, 4-Phillip Majka 57.37, 8-Mac Thuringer 59.23, 9-Henry Torfin 59.43, 10-Elliot Noskowiak 59.82, 12-Oliver Pieper 1:00.5, 16-Harvey Ruttger 1:05.3

Boys 10-11: 1-Ezra Noskowiak 49.75, 2-Hundson Brekken 52.7, 18-Norman Majka 1:01.1, 19-Charlie Ruttger 1:02.0, 21-Maxon Bussler 1:05.4, 23-Avery Moen 1:05.9, 24-Bennett Isaacson 1:07.4

Boys 12-13: 2-Beau Thuringer 48.99, 4-Jacob Halbur 49.73, 9-Landon Hagen 1:05.1

Boys 14-15: 1-Derek Halbur 45.0

Girls 5-under: Elena Valesano 2:19.5

Girls 6-7: 3-Emily Rowlette 1:08.0, Brekken Parrish 1:18.5

Girls 8-9: 2-Natalie Lunemann 56.64, 5-Jewel Benson 58.44, 11-Harper Brekken 1:05.2, 12-Thea Ude 1:07.7, 13-Anna Rowlette 1:10.5, 15-Reagan O’Brien 1:13.0, Leighton Parrish 1:17.0, Gabby Grandlund 1:29.0

Girls 10-11: 4-Clara Anderson 52.83, 5-Kelsey Pape 53.17, 7-Johanna Benson 53.62, 9-Haddy Holbrook 55.97, 21-Annika Singh 1:08.7, Irene Steinhauser 1:27.3