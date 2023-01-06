99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Alpine Skiing: Warrior boys ski to 1st

The Brainerd Warriors competed at Powder Ridge Thursday, Jan. 5.

Gavin Hoelzel
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 12:32 PM
KIMBALL — Gavin Hoelzel skied to a second-place time of 45.08 to lead the Brainerd Warriors to first Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Breakaways Invite at Powder Ridge.

Hoelzel was followed by Drew Cline’s fourth-place time of 47.15. Derek Halbur placed 12th and Peter Breitbach 17th for Brainerd’s 237 points, which were four more than second-place Stillwater.

The Brainerd girls’ team placed third with 197 points.

Calia Chaney recorded a seventh-place time of 50.93 to lead the way. Lauren Kalenberg finished eighth with Piper Grillo in 12th and Teagan Hartwig in 28th.

Boys team scores: 1-Brainerd 237, 2-Stillwater 234, 3-Lakes Area 215, 4-Breakaways 210, 5-Annandale 203, 6-Mound Westonka 165, 7-Detroit Lakes 138, 8-Roseville 100, 9-Crystal Valley 75

Individual winner: Cash Jaeger (Stillwater) 44.31

Brainerd results: 2-Gavin Hoelzel 45.08, 4-Drew Cline 47.15, 12-Derek Halbur 51.08, 17-Peter Breitbach 52.49, 26-Ethan Hiebert 54.71, 29-Jagger Klecatsky 58.62, 33-Garrett Krantz 1:03.11, 34-Parker Linn 1:03.77

Girls team scores: 1-Breakaways 229, 2-Stillwater 222, 3-Brainerd 197, 4-Detroit Lakes 190, 5-Mound Westonka 172, 6-Annandale 144, 7-Lakes Area 139, 8-Roseville 84, 9-Crystal Valley inc.

Individual winner: Emily Gustafson (Mound Westonka) 47.89

Brainerd results: 7-Calia Chaney 50.93, 8-Lauren Kalenberg 52.04, 12-Piper Grillo 53.51, 28-Teagan Hartwig 1:06.24, 36-Katja Yliniemi 1:08.75, 44-Svea Streeter 1:18.31, 45-Emilija Dreimane 1:18.35

Next: Brainerd in Detroit Lakes Invite at Detroit Mountain 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

