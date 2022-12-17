Alpine Skiing: Warriors open season with pair of 4ths

TAYLORS FALLS — Gavin Hoelzel and Calia Chaney each landed in the top 10 to lead both Brainerd teams to fourth-place finishes in the Wild Mountain Invite Friday, Dec. 16.
Hoelzel led the boys with his sixth-place time of 1:00.61. He was followed by Drew Cline’s 17th-place time of 1:04.13. Derek Halbur finished 37th and Garrett Krantz finished 45th for Brainerd’s 588 team points.
Hastings won the boys team title with 619 points. The girls’ side was won by Minneapolis Washburn, which finished with 576 points. Brainerd scored 53 points.
Chaney raced to an eighth-place time of 1:05.13 to pace the Warrior girls. Lauren Kalenberg just missed a top-10 finish as she placed 11th in 1:06.28. Piper Grillo was one spot behind her with a 1:06.43 and Teagan Hartwig rounded out the scoring with a 76th-place finish.
Boys team scores: 1-Hastings 619, 2-Minneapolis Washburn 606, 3-Blaine 604, 4-Brainerd 588, 5-Northwest Alpine 571, 6-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 554, 7-St. Paul Academy 548, 8t-Northfield 535, 8t-White Bear Lake 535, 10-Minneapolis Southwest 507, 11-Forest Lake 505, 12-Mahtomedi 498, 13-CLAST Trail 445, 14-St. Thomas 440, 15-MAST407, 16-Mounds View 401, 17-Crystal Valley 394, 18-Anoka 379
Individual winner: Jackson Reents (Hastings) 58.15
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.