Sports | Prep
Alpine Skiing: Warriors open season with pair of 4ths

The Brainerd Warriors opened the season at the Wild Mountain Invite.

By Dispatch staff report
December 16, 2022 08:09 PM
TAYLORS FALLS — Gavin Hoelzel and Calia Chaney each landed in the top 10 to lead both Brainerd teams to fourth-place finishes in the Wild Mountain Invite Friday, Dec. 16.

Hoelzel led the boys with his sixth-place time of 1:00.61. He was followed by Drew Cline’s 17th-place time of 1:04.13. Derek Halbur finished 37th and Garrett Krantz finished 45th for Brainerd’s 588 team points.

Hastings won the boys team title with 619 points. The girls’ side was won by Minneapolis Washburn, which finished with 576 points. Brainerd scored 53 points.

Calia Chaney

Chaney raced to an eighth-place time of 1:05.13 to pace the Warrior girls. Lauren Kalenberg just missed a top-10 finish as she placed 11th in 1:06.28. Piper Grillo was one spot behind her with a 1:06.43 and Teagan Hartwig rounded out the scoring with a 76th-place finish.

Boys team scores: 1-Hastings 619, 2-Minneapolis Washburn 606, 3-Blaine 604, 4-Brainerd 588, 5-Northwest Alpine 571, 6-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 554, 7-St. Paul Academy 548, 8t-Northfield 535, 8t-White Bear Lake 535, 10-Minneapolis Southwest 507, 11-Forest Lake 505, 12-Mahtomedi 498, 13-CLAST Trail 445, 14-St. Thomas 440, 15-MAST407, 16-Mounds View 401, 17-Crystal Valley 394, 18-Anoka 379

Individual winner: Jackson Reents (Hastings) 58.15

Brainerd results: 6-Gavin Hoelzel 1:00.61, 17-Drew Cline 1:04.13, 37-Derek Halbur 1:09.06, 45-Garrett Krantz 1:09.6, 69-Parker Linn 1:16.03, 105-Peter Breitbach 1:30.73

Girls team scores: 1-Minneapolis Washburn 576, 2-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 561, 3-Minneapolis Southwest 545, 4-Brainerd 530, 5-Blaine 511, 6-Forest Lake 510, 7-Hastings 482, 8-Centennial 468, 9-Northfield 463, 10t-Anoka 460, 10t-CLAST Pole Planters 460, 12-White Bear Lake 47, 13-MAST 432, 14-SPAST 421, 15-Northwest Alpine 414

Individual winner: Grace Horejsi (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 1:02.00

Brainerd results: 8-Calia Chaney 1:05.13, 11-Lauren Kalenberg 1:06.28, 12-Piper Grillo 1:06.28, 76-Teagan Hartwig 1:31.40, 101-Katja Yliniemi 2:32.09

Next: Brainerd hosts Christmas Break Invite at Ski Gull 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

ALPINE SKIING
