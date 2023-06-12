Amateur Baseball: Brewers grab win against St. Mathias

PIERZ — Kaden Kruschek went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a double for the Pierz Brewers in their 12-4 win over the St. Mathias Devils Sunday, June 11.

Gunnar Wicklund tallied four hits and scored three runs for the Brewers. Cody Kimman, Micahel Leidenfrost and Ryan Stuckmayer each recorded two hits a piece.

Rylee Rauch ripped a triple for the Brewers as well. Pete Schommer got the win and struck out two.

St. Mathias was led by Luke Zontelli who ripped a double and drove in two runs. Connor Knettel got the loss and struck out three.

St. Mathias 4 6 3

Brewers 12 16 0

WP: Pete Schommer. LP: Connor Knettel. SV: Rylee Rauch. 2B: SM-Luke Zontelli; Prz-Gunnar Wicklund, Kaden Kruschek. 3B: Prz-Rylee Rauch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Ripley 1, Pierz Lakers 0

PIERZ — Bryce Flanagan struck out eight in 7.2 innings pitched to get the win for the Fort Ripley Rebels as they knocked off the Pierz Lakers 1-0 Sunday, June 11.

Josh Hukriede drove in the only run of the game in the fifth inning. He also ripped a double in the seventh.

Pierz’s Noah Cekalla struck out 10 in eight innings pitched and got tagged for the loss. Cekalla, Peter Herman and Kolten Happke all recorded hits for the Lakers.

Fort Ripley 1 5 0

Pierz Lakers 0 3 0

WP: Bryce Flanagan. LP: Noah Cekalla. SV: Brett Kramer. 2B: FR-Josh Hukriede.

Avon 9, Sobieski 3

AVON — Dusty Parker recorded one hit and two RBIs for the Sobieski Skis in their 9-3 loss to the Avon Lakers Friday, June 9.

Scott Litchy got tagged with the loss and struck out two. Collin Eckman struck out four in 2.2 innings of relief.

Sobieski 3 3 0

Avon 9 19 0

WP: Elian Mezquita. LP: Scott Litchy.

Sobieski 8, Richmond 4

AVON — Riley Czech tallied two hits and Collin Kray recorded two RBIs for the Sobieski Skis in their 8-4 win over the Richmond Royals Saturday, June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Hanowski and Dusty Parker each ripped doubles for the Skis in the win.

Parker earned the win and pitched seven innings and struck out five.

Richmond 4 8 4

Sobieski 8 8 0

WP: Dusty Parker. LP: Talen Braegelman. 2B: S-Dusty Parker, Joey Hanowski.

St. Martin 13, Buckman 3

AVON — Andrew Rueckert recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Buckman Billygoats in their 13-3 loss to the St. Martin Martins Saturday, June 10.

Benjamin Thoma drove in the other run for Buckman in the loss.

Buckman 3 5 0

St. Martin 13 11 0

WP: Scott Lieser. LP: Noah Boser.

Foley 16, Pierz Bulldogs 1

PIERZ — The Foley Lumberjacks pounded 13 hits in their 16-1 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Saturday, June 10.

Foley 16 13 0

Bulldogs 1 0 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Aitkin 10, Pierz Bulldogs 4

PIERZ — The Aitkin Steam tallied 15 hits in their 10-4 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Saturday, June 10.

The Bulldogs recorded eight hits to score their four runs.

Aitkin 10 15 1

Pierz Bulldogs 4 8 2

Buckman 15, Royalton 8

BUCKMAN — The Buckman Billygoats recorded 18 hits in their 15-8 win over the Royalton Riverdogs Sunday, June 11.

The Riverdogs tallied 14 hits in the loss.

Royalton 8 14 2

Buckman 15 18 2