99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Amateur Baseball: Buckman tops Nisswa in Class C championship rematch

Victory League results from the weekend

BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Today at 12:02 AM

BUCKMAN — Benjamin Thoma launched a two-run home run for the Buckman Billygoats as they ended the Nisswa Lightning’s 23-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Saturday, June 3.

Matt Tautges struck out seven in six innings pitched to get the win. Thoma earned the save and struck out four in three innings pitched.

Nisswa was led by Nicholas Nelson who tallied three hits and Jeremiah Piepkorn with two hits.

Tyler Wittwer recorded a double and Sam Peterson scored the lone run for the Lightning.

Buckman’s Lane Girtz tallied two hits and had an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nisswa 1 9 0

Buckman 4 7 0

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Nate DeChaine. 2B: N-Tyler Wittwer. HR: B-Benjamin Thoma.

Brewers 4, Freeport 1

FREEPORT — Peter Schommer struck out 11 and allowed one run in his complete game for the Pierz Brewers to help them get a 4-1 win over Freeport Sunday, June 4.

Rylee Rauch and Jared Prokott each ripped triples for the Brewers. Michael Leidenfrost recorded two hits and scored two runs for the Brewers.

Ryan Stuckmayer ripped a two-run single to put the Brewers ahead 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Brewers 4 6 0

Freeport 1 6 6

WP: Peter Schommer. LP: Mitch Reller. 3B: Prz-Rylee Rauch, Jared Prokott.

Lakers 8, Royalton 3

ROYALTON — Brady Petron hit a three-run home run for the Pierz Lakers to help propel them a 8-3 win over the Royalton Riverdogs Sunday, June 4.

Carter Petron earned the win and scored two runs.

Lakers 8 14 1

Royalton 3 5 4

WP: Carter Petron. LP: Nathan Psyck.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Wendel 28, Pierz Bulldogs 3

ST. WENDEL — Charles Boser recorded two RBIs for the Pierz Bulldogs in their 28-3 loss to St. Wendel Sunday, June 4.

St. Wendel blasted three home runs in the blowout win.

Bulldogs 3 8 6

St. Wendel 28 23 2

WP: Rolando Ramos. LP: Keagon Frisbie.

St. Mathias 14, Flensburg 5

FLENSBURG — Hunter Wicklund and Konnor Wicklund each recorded two hits and three RBIs apiece for the St. Mathias Devils in their 14-5 win over Flensburg Sunday, June 4.

Brady Anderson struck out seven and earned the win. He also hit a triple, scored two runs and walked four times.

St. Mathias 14 12 3

Flensburg 5 9 5

WP: Brady Anderson. LP: Gerard Kokett. SV: Connor Knettel. 2B: SM-Konnor Wicklund, Connor Knettel. 3B: SM-Hunter Wicklund, Brady Anderson.

Nisswa 7, Upsala 1

NISSWA — Nicholas Kotaska recorded three hits including a double for the Nisswa Lightning in a 7-1 win over Upsala Sunday, June 4.

Kody Ruedisili tallied three RBIs including a double for the Lightning. Gates Cook went 2-for-3 with a double.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Jensen earned the win and struck out five in eight innings pitched.

Upsala 1 3 0

Nisswa 7 10 0

WP: Sam Jensen. LP: Levi Lampert. 2B: N-Kodi Ruedisili, Nicholas Nelson, Gates Cook, Nicholas Kotaska.

Fort Ripley 7, Randall 4

FORT RIPLEY — Seth Vagts and Tom Fairbanks each recorded three hits apiece for the Fort Ripley Rebels in their 7-4 win over Randall Sunday, June 4.

Vagts ripped a double and finished with two RBIs while Fairbanks tallied a triple and scored three runs.

Bill Sather launched a home run for the Rebels for his only hit.

Max Boran earned the win and struck out four in three innings of relief. Brett Kramer notched the save and struck out two.

Randall 4 6 1

Fort Ripley 7 11 0

WP: Max Boran. LP: Travis Wenzel. 2B: FR-Seth Vagts. 3B: FR-Tom Fairbanks. HR: FR-Bill Sather.

What To Read Next
golfing-closeup.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Little Falls’ Abby Turkowski owns Day One lead in Section 6-2A
June 05, 2023 10:14 PM
golfing-closeup.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Pequot Lakes holds Day One lead in Section 6-2A
June 05, 2023 10:12 PM
Baseball
Prep
Area Baseball: PRB advances in loser’s bracket with big win
June 05, 2023 09:43 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3040311+1220_haeg-4.jpg
Prep
Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals
June 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake
June 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal