Amateur Baseball: Buckman tops Nisswa in Class C championship rematch

BUCKMAN — Benjamin Thoma launched a two-run home run for the Buckman Billygoats as they ended the Nisswa Lightning’s 23-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Saturday, June 3.

Matt Tautges struck out seven in six innings pitched to get the win. Thoma earned the save and struck out four in three innings pitched.

Nisswa was led by Nicholas Nelson who tallied three hits and Jeremiah Piepkorn with two hits.

Tyler Wittwer recorded a double and Sam Peterson scored the lone run for the Lightning.

Buckman’s Lane Girtz tallied two hits and had an RBI.

Nisswa 1 9 0

Buckman 4 7 0

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Nate DeChaine. 2B: N-Tyler Wittwer. HR: B-Benjamin Thoma.

Brewers 4, Freeport 1

FREEPORT — Peter Schommer struck out 11 and allowed one run in his complete game for the Pierz Brewers to help them get a 4-1 win over Freeport Sunday, June 4.

Rylee Rauch and Jared Prokott each ripped triples for the Brewers. Michael Leidenfrost recorded two hits and scored two runs for the Brewers.

Ryan Stuckmayer ripped a two-run single to put the Brewers ahead 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Brewers 4 6 0

Freeport 1 6 6

WP: Peter Schommer. LP: Mitch Reller. 3B: Prz-Rylee Rauch, Jared Prokott.

Lakers 8, Royalton 3

ROYALTON — Brady Petron hit a three-run home run for the Pierz Lakers to help propel them a 8-3 win over the Royalton Riverdogs Sunday, June 4.

Carter Petron earned the win and scored two runs.

Lakers 8 14 1

Royalton 3 5 4

WP: Carter Petron. LP: Nathan Psyck.

St. Wendel 28, Pierz Bulldogs 3

ST. WENDEL — Charles Boser recorded two RBIs for the Pierz Bulldogs in their 28-3 loss to St. Wendel Sunday, June 4.

St. Wendel blasted three home runs in the blowout win.

Bulldogs 3 8 6

St. Wendel 28 23 2

WP: Rolando Ramos. LP: Keagon Frisbie.

St. Mathias 14, Flensburg 5

FLENSBURG — Hunter Wicklund and Konnor Wicklund each recorded two hits and three RBIs apiece for the St. Mathias Devils in their 14-5 win over Flensburg Sunday, June 4.

Brady Anderson struck out seven and earned the win. He also hit a triple, scored two runs and walked four times.

St. Mathias 14 12 3

Flensburg 5 9 5

WP: Brady Anderson. LP: Gerard Kokett. SV: Connor Knettel. 2B: SM-Konnor Wicklund, Connor Knettel. 3B: SM-Hunter Wicklund, Brady Anderson.

Nisswa 7, Upsala 1

NISSWA — Nicholas Kotaska recorded three hits including a double for the Nisswa Lightning in a 7-1 win over Upsala Sunday, June 4.

Kody Ruedisili tallied three RBIs including a double for the Lightning. Gates Cook went 2-for-3 with a double.

Sam Jensen earned the win and struck out five in eight innings pitched.

Upsala 1 3 0

Nisswa 7 10 0

WP: Sam Jensen. LP: Levi Lampert. 2B: N-Kodi Ruedisili, Nicholas Nelson, Gates Cook, Nicholas Kotaska.

Fort Ripley 7, Randall 4

FORT RIPLEY — Seth Vagts and Tom Fairbanks each recorded three hits apiece for the Fort Ripley Rebels in their 7-4 win over Randall Sunday, June 4.

Vagts ripped a double and finished with two RBIs while Fairbanks tallied a triple and scored three runs.

Bill Sather launched a home run for the Rebels for his only hit.

Max Boran earned the win and struck out four in three innings of relief. Brett Kramer notched the save and struck out two.

Randall 4 6 1

Fort Ripley 7 11 0