Area Baseball: Aitkin falls to Mesabi East

AITKIN โ€” Zack Ehnstrom tallied two hits and drove in the only Aitkin run as the Gobblers fell to Mesabi East 6-1 Friday, May 26.

Ehnstrom ripped a double along with his teammates John Pelarski and Eli Christy.

Christy got tagged with the loss and lasted 1.2 innings and struck out two. Tanner Nissen scored the lone run for the Gobblers

1 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 2 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 3 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 4 / 48: Aitkin's John Pelarski runs to first against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 5 / 48: Aitkin's Drew Paulbeck throws to first against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 6 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 7 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 8 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 9 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 10 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 11 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 12 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 13 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 14 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 15 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 16 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 17 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 18 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 19 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 20 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 21 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 22 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 23 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 24 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 25 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 26 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 27 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 28 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 29 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 30 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 31 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 32 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 33 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 34 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 35 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 36 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 37 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 38 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 39 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 40 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 41 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 42 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 43 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 44 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 45 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 46 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 47 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. 48 / 48: Aitkin Baseball against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin.

Mesabi East 6 2 3

Aitkin 1 7 3

LP: Eli Christy. 2B: A-Zack Ehnstrom, John Pelarski, Eli Christy. Overall: A 8-12.

Aitkin's John Pelarski runs to first against Mesabi East on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Aitkin. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Falls 3, Foley 2

FOLEY โ€” Carter Oothoudt recorded three hits for the Little Falls Flyers in their 3-2 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Foley Falcons Friday, May 26.

Oothoudt also earned the win and struck out three in three innings pitched. Charlie Smieja ripped a triple and recorded two RBIs for the Flyers.

Little Falls 3 7 3

Foley 2 3 1