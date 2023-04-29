99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Baseball: C-I gets by PRB in 1-run game

Area Baseball results from April 28

baseball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:13 PM

PINE RIVER — Jack Kovatovich went 2-3 with an RBI and Clayton Lingen drove in two runs for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 5-4 victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Friday, April 28.

Keyon Wesner went 1-4 with a run and an RBI and also pitched the victory. He allowed four runs on four hits and four walks. He struck out five. Gabe Prekker earned the save with 1.1 innings of no-hit relief.

Ryder Compton went 3-3 with two runs and Chance Abraham walked twice and scored a run for the Tigers.

Crosby-Ironton 5 4 1

Pine River-Backus 4 5 7

WP: Keyon Wesner. LP: Ryder Compton. S: Gabe Prekker. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2; Pine River-Backus at Lake of the Woods 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Foley 7, Little Falls 5

LITTLE FALLS — Carter Gwost went 2-3 with a double, run and two RBIs for the LIttle Falls Flyers in a 7-5 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Friday, April 28.

Matt Filippi and Hudson Fillippi both registered a hit and a run for the Flyers.

Foley 7 4 1

Little Falls 5 8 2

WP: Josia Peterson. LP: Matt Filippi. 2B: F-Peterson; LF-Garrett Lindberg, Carter Gwost. Next: Little Falls at Albany 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

By Dispatch staff report
