Sports Prep

Area Baseball: C-I sweeps Two Harbors

3 baseball teams in action Saturday, May 6

BD-Baseball Graph white.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:52 PM

CROSBY — Jacob Millsop recorded three hits over two games as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers swept the Two Harbors Agate in a doubleheader Saturday, May 6.

Chase Hage tallied two RBIs in Game One for C-I in its 7-1 win. Keyon Wesner earned the win and struck out four in 3.1 innings pitched.

Wesner ripped two hits for the Rangers in their Game Two 5-3 win. Max Erickson earned the win for C-I in Game Two

Game One

Two Harbors 1 6 3

Crosby-Ironton 7 4 0

WP: Keyon Wesner.

Game Two

Two Harbors 3 7 3

Crosby-Ironton 5 5 1

WP: Max Erickson. Overall: CI 4-7. Next: C-I at Mora 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Aitkin splits in Hinckley

HINCKLEY — Tanner Nissen went 5-for-8 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Aitkin Gobblers as they split their two games in the Hinckley-Finlayson Tournament Saturday, May 6.

Nissen tallied two hits including the only extra-base hit for the Gobblers in their 3-2 loss ot St. Anthony Village. Drew Paulbeck pitched all six innings for the Gobblers and struck out three.

In Game Two, Nissen recorded three hits including a double as Aitkin knocked off Hinckley-Finlayson 7-5.

Craig Ashton tallied three hits and hit a double. Drew Paulbeck ripped a double and a triple for the Gobblers and Kane Beirne had a triple and scored two runs.

Zack Ehnstorm earned the win and struck out five in six innings pitched.

Game One

Aitkin 2 7 3

St. Anthony 3 3 0

WP: Axel Bauman. LP: Drew Paulbeck. 2B: A-Tanner Nissen.

Game Two

Aitkin 7 13 1

Hinckley-Finlayson 5 8 2

WP: Zack Ehnstrom. LP: Mac Storlie. 2B: A-Drew Paulbeck, Craig Ashton, Tanner Nissen. 3B: A-Kane Beirne, Drew Paulbeck. Overall: A 4-6. Next: Aitkin hosts Detroit Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Elk River 18, Little Falls 0

ST. CLOUD — The Little Falls Flyers recorded three walks and no hits in their 18-0 loss to the Elk River Elks Saturday, May 6.

Elk River 18 9 1

Little Falls 0 0 3

LP: Carter Gwost. Overall: LF 4-3. Next: Little Falls hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

By Dispatch staff report
