Area Baseball: Cardinals grab upset win over WDC

WADENA — Ben Tyrrell recorded three hits for the No. 12 Staples-Motley Cardinals as they upset the No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 9-5 in the Section 6-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Colbe Tappe picked up the win for the Cardinals as he recorded eight strikeouts in four innings.

Kobe Snyder led the Wolverines at the plate as he recorded two doubles while Peyton Church also tallied two hits.

Isaac Hamann was given the loss for W-DC as they finished their season 13-8.

Staples-Motley 9 9 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 5 6 2

WP: Colbe Tappe. LP: Isaac Hamann. 2B: SM-Ben Tyrrell, Chris Taylor, WDC-Kobe Snyder (2), Isaac Hamann, Peyton Church. Overall: SM 10-11, WDC 13-8. Next: Staples-Motley vs. Pierz at Faber Field in St. Cloud 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 4

LITTLE FALLS — Joey Welinski went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the No. 3 seed Little Falls Flyers in their 6-4 win over the No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes Lakers in the Section 8-3A quarterfinals Tuesday, May 30.

Beau Thoma earned the win and struck out eight in six innings pitched. Matt Filippi ripped a double as a part of his two-hit day.

Thoma, Carter Oothoudt and Alex Oberton each scored two runs for the Flyers. Owen Bode ripped two hits for Little Falls.

Detroit Lakes 4 5 2

Little Falls 6 11 1

WP: Beau Thoma. LP: Jacob Thomas. 2B: Joey Welinski, Matt Filippi. Next: Little Falls at Alexandria 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Pillager 4, Royalton 1

ROYALTON — Eli Miller earned the win for the No. 11 Pillager Huskies as he struck out 10 and gave up one run in seven innings as they upset the No. 6 Royalton Royals 4-1 in the Section 6-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Lucas Hoglin finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Huskies who advanced to the Section 6-2A quarterfinals.

Pillager 4 6 1

Royalton 1 7 1

WP: Eli Miller. Overall: Pil 9-12. Next: Pillager vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

BHV 10, WHA 0

WALKER — Connor Schmitz finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the No. 5 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders as they defeated the No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 10-0 in the Section 5-1A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn Schmitz earned the win for the Raiders as he struck out 10 in 3.2 shutout innings while Kobe Hinzmann recorded two hits.

BHV 10 10 1

WHA 0 1 4

WP: Shawn Schmitz. Overall: 5-15. Next: BHV at Sebeka 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Pine River-Backus 10, Cass Lake-Bena 0

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss pitched a five-inning no-hitter while striking out six as the No. 2 Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 10-0 victory over the No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in the Section 5-1A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Irvin Tulenchik finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers who advanced to the Section 5-1A quarterfinals.

Cass Lake-Bena 0 0 5

Pine River-Backus 10 7 0

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: Chance Abraham. HR: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: 10-8. Next: PRB hosts No. 6 Laporte 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Pierz 9, Sauk Centre 0

PIERZ — Reese Young pitched seven scoreless innings as he struck out 10 while allowing three hits and also going 2-for-3 with three runs scored as the No. 4 Pierz Pioneers beat the No. 13 Sauk Centre Mainstreeters 9-0 in the Section 6-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Max Barclay went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Pioneers.

Kirby Fischer and Weston Woitalla each added two hits for Pierz who advanced to face Staples-Motley in the Section 6-2A quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauk Centre 0 3 1

Pierz 9 12 1

WP: Reese Young. 2B: Weston Woitalla, Chase Becker, Kaden Kruschek. HR: Max Barclay. Overall: 13-5. Next: Pierz vs Staples-Motley at Faber Field 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Rock Ridge 11, Crosby-Ironton 2

VIRGINIA — Jacob Millsop recorded two hits for the No. 15 seed Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 11-2 loss to the No. 2 seed Rock Ridge Wolverines in the Section 7-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

The Rangers finished the season 5-16. Carter DeCent earned Mid-State All-Conference for the Rangers.

Crosby-Ironton 2 6 2

Rock Ridge 11 12 1

Overall: CI 5-16.

International Falls 7, Pequot Lakes 5

PINE CITY — Taevyn Brown and Alex Peterson each recorded a hit and a run as the No. 5 Pequot Lakes Patriots were upset 7-5 by the No. 12 International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Owen Kruger took the loss for the Patriots as he gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks in 3.1 innings.

The Patriots end their season at 12-9.

International Falls 7 6 7

Pequot Lakes 5 2 3

LP: Owen Krueger. Overall: PL 12-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mora 2, Aitkin 1

ESKO — John Pelarski recorded the lone RBI for the No. 9 Aitkin Gobblers as they lost 2-1 to the No. 8 Mora Mustangs in the Section 7-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Zack Ehnstrom was given the loss as he pitched six innings and gave up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Kane Beirne had the other hit for the Gobblers who ended their season with a record of 8-13.

Aitkin 1 2 2

Mora 2 2 0