Area Baseball: Cardinals sweep Patriots

STAPLES — Colbe Tappe totaled 10 strikeouts in Game One and Kris Taylor’s double in the seventh inning keyed a 3-2, 3-2 Mid-State Conference sweep for Staples-Motley over Pequot Lakes Thursday, May 4.

Tappe pitched 6.1 innings in Game One with Ben Terrell coming on to get the last two outs. Caden Nelson’s two hits led Pequot Lakes.

With the game tied 2-2 in Game Two, S-M’s Justin Phillippi led off with a double and Kris Taylor followed with the game-winning double.

Griffin Bettis pitched 6.1 innings with four strikeouts to get the win. Tappe tripled and Bettis, Phillippi and Taylor doubled for the Cardinals. Griffin Hoffman doubled to lead the Patriots.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 2 5 3

Staples-Motley 3 2 1

WP: Colbe Tappe. LP: Grant Loge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Two

Staples-Motley 3 5 2

Pequot Lakes 2 7 1

WP: Griffin Bettis. LP: Krueger. 2B: SM-Griffin Bettis, Justin Philippi, Kris Taylor; PL-Griffin Hoffman. 3B: SM-Colbe Tappe. Conference: PL 5-3, SM 3-4. Overall: PL 6-3, SM 3-7. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; Staples-Motley at Osakis 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

BHV 11, PRB 3

VERNDALE —Shawn Schmitz pitched 4.1innings and gave up just two earned runs and struck out nine to lead Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale to an 11-3 win over Pine River-Backus Thursday, May 4.

Torii Hagen finished 3-4 with two RBIs and a double and Schmitz went 2-4 with an RBI and a triple. Jeremy Haskin also homered for the Raiders.

PRB’s Chance Abraham finished 3-3 and Ryder Compton struck out four batters in five innings but took the loss.

PRB 3 5 4

BHV 11 14 0

WP: Shawn Schmitz. LP: Ryder Compton. 2B:BHV-Torii Hagen, Conner Schmitz, Zain Waldahl; PRB-Chance Abraham. 3B: BHV-Shawn Schmitz, Corby Kern. HR: BHV-Jeremy Haskin. Overall: PRB 2-4; BHV 1-0. Next: PRB hosts Hill City/Northland 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; BHV hosts Parkers Prairie (2) 4 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Pierz wins 2

PIERZ — Reese Young reached base seven times in two games as he tallied four hits, three walks, two runs, five stolen bases and two RBIs for the Pierz Pioneers as they swept the Milaca Wolves 6-5 and 9-5 Thursday, May 4.

Kirby Fischer picked up the win in relief and scored two runs at the plate in Game One. pierz scored six runs despite only having one hit. Max Barclay got the start and went 5.2 innings and struck out six.

Barclay went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in Game Two. Brayden Haberman picked up the win as he pitched five innings and struck out seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

Milaca 5 5 1

Pierz 6 1 1

WP: Kirby Fischer. LP: M. Hartung.

Game Two

Pierz 9 8 1

Milaca 5 6 1

WP: Brayden Haberman. LP:G. Boldt. 3B: Chase Becker. HR: Max Barclay. Conference: Prz 5-0. Overall: Prz 5-0. Next: Pierz hosts Mora 7 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Fosston 3, Aitkin 1

BEMIDJI — Jake McGuire went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Aitkin Gobblers fell 3-1 to the Fosston Greyhounds Thursday, May 4.

Craig Ashton also finished 2-3 for the Gobblers as they outhit the Greyhounds six to two.

John Pelarski was tagged with the loss as he gave up three unearned runs while striking out three and walking five.

Aitkin 1 6 4

Fosston 3 2 2

WP: Cullen Norland. LP: John Pelarski. Overall: A 2-4. Next: Aitkin at Hinckley-Finlayson 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Bemidji 12, WDC 1

BEMIDJI — Kobe Snyder doubled and scored Wadena-Deer Creek’s lone run in a 12-1 loss to the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday, May 4.

Gunner Olson produced W-DC’s other hit.

WDC 1 2 3

Bemidji 12 13 1