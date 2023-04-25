Area Baseball: Cards, Rangers split in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Griffin Bettis went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they split a Mid-State Conference doubleheader with the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Monday, April 24, at the University of Northwestern.

Brayden Holmvig recorded two RBIs for the Rangers in their 6-5 Game One win. C-I’s Carter DeCent ripped a triple for the only extra-base hit of the game.

Keyon Wesner earned the win and struck out four in five innings.

S-M’s Ben Tyrrell recorded two hits and Kirstofer Taylor drove in two runs in Game One.

Bettis got the loss in Game One and struck out two in 3.2 innings. Bettis also scored twice in Game One.

Bettis ripped a double and a triple on his way to four RBIs for the Cardinals in their 14-2 Game Two win.

Colbe Tappe recorded three hits and earned the win with six strikeouts over three innings pitched.

Alex Schultz pounded three hits in Game Two and drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Clayton Lingen and Chase Hage drove in the two runs for the Rangers in Game Two.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 6 6 3

Staples-Motley 5 6 3

WP: Keyon Wesner. LP: Griffin Bettis. 3B: CI-Carter DeCent.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 2 4 1

Staples-Motley 14 13 0

WP: Colbe Tappe. LP: Max Erickson. 2B: SM-Griffin Bettis, Colbe Tappe. 3B: SM-Griffin Bettis. Conference: CI 1-3, SM 1-1. Overall: CI 1-3, SM 1-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; Staples-Motley hosts Park Rapids 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 (2).

Little Falls 11, Willmar 0

LITTLE FALLS — Carter Gwost went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, two runs and two RBI as the Little Falls Flyers beat the Willmar Cardinals 11-0 in a non-conference game Monday, April 24.

Beau Thoma and Matt Filippi each pitched two innings and struck out four. Filippi was credited with the win. Filippi also added a triple and Hudson Filippi finished 2-3 with a run and an RBI.

Willmar 0 1 4

Little Falls 11 7 3

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Dylan Staska. 3B: Matt Filippi, Carter Gwost. HR: Carter Gwost. Overall: LF 3-0. Next: Little Falls hosts Pierz 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

PRB 14, Bagley 2

PINE RIVER — Corbin Knapp finished 3-for-5 with four RBI as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Bagley Flyers 14-2 Monday, April 24.

Ryder Compton picked up the win as he went 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts as he and Rian Struss combined for a five-inning no-hitter.

Irvin Tulenchik and Caden Hamilton each doubled and scored three runs and Compton finished with three RBI for the Tigers.

Bagley 2 0 0

PRB 14 8 0